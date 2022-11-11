Carter splashes to new 100m freestyle record

TOP TTO swimmer Dylan Carter paced himself to a new national record in the men’s 100m freestyle when the first night of the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) National Short Course (25m course) Open Swimming Championships concluded at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, Thursday night.
After being introduced to great cheers from swimmers and spectators alike, Carter continued his good form from the FINA Swimming World Cup series with another dazzling display of speed in the eighth and final heat of the event.
The former University of Southern California graduate — nicknamed “Soca Sprinter” by his coach Dexter Browne — blazed four laps of the pool in 46.07 seconds, smashing his precious mark of 46.36 seconds posted at the second leg of the FINA World Cup series in Toronto two weeks ago.
It was Carter’s first race in a local pool in a competition — and not a time-trial — since the 2017 CCCAN Championships, hosted at the same venue.
After some review and video analysis of his heat performance Thursday, Carter was expected to swim out of lane four last night, attempting to become the first TTO swimmer to dip under 46 seconds. The 26-year-old has been in a rich vein of form, coming off some spectacular feats at the World Cup.
Recorded a triple triple
He took home a total of nine gold medals from the three legs of the Cup at Berlin, Toronto, and Indianapolis, claiming a treble of triple crowns (victories in the 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly, and 50m freestyle at all three meets) and became the only swimmer in history to swim the combination of a sub 23-second 50m backstroke, sub 22-second 50m butterfly, and a sub 21-second freestyle.
At the conclusion of the third and final leg in Indianapolis Saturday night, the former University of Southern California graduate also gained a handsome piece of change for his efforts including US$160,000 — US$30,000 for the triple crown, a US$100,000 bonus for being the overall series male champion, and US$30,000 in prize money for his points standing per leg.
Carter will also splash into action in the men’s 50m butterfly today and the men’s 50m freestyle tomorrow.
There were no more records on the night but Marlins Swim Club claimed gold in the men’s 800m freestyle in eight minutes, 29.19 seconds ahead of his clubmates Zachary Anthony (9:19.50) and Josiah Changer (9:21.94).
Meanwhile, Atlantis Aquatics’ Amelia Rajack also won gold in the female version of that race in 9:51.35. There were no other medal events on the night with the finals of the 200m individual medley (IM), 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 100m butterfly, 200m breaststroke, and the mixed 4x100m freestyle relays which were swum off last night.