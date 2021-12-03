Carter splashes to relay silver

TEAM TTO Dylan Carter splashed to a relay silver and sixth place in the men’s 50m freestyle as the first day of the International Swimming League (ISL) final concluded yesterday, at the Pieter Van Den Hoogenband Swimming Stadium in Eindhoven, Holland.
The 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist swam the anchor leg for the London Roar men’s 4x100m freestyle relay as the Cali Condors came from behind to edge Roar 3:04.82 to 3:04.84.
Carter swam a 46.15 second final leg after Australian Kyle Chalmers gave them a lead with a 45.80 second opening leg, followed by Duncan Scott (46.62) and Katsumi Nakamura (46.27) then Carter. LA Current took bronze in 3:06.01.
In his individual event, Carter splashed to a 21.15-second effort for the two-lap dash for sixth place in a race won by Energy Standard’s UK Olympic medallist Ben Proud in 20.40 seconds. Carter’s London Roar teammate, Chalmers was a distant second in 20.96 seconds while the Cali Condors’ Justin Ress grabbed bronze in 21.00. The LA Current’s Kristian Gkolomeev was fourth in 21.07 with Standard’s Kliment Kolesnikov in fifth in 21.10. Carter was next while the Condors’ Jesse Puts (21.30) and Current’s Maxime Rooney (21.35) rounded out the top eight.
At the end of day one of the two-day meet, first-season champions Energy Standard had the lead with 271 points, ahead of Condors (250 pts), the London Roar (206 pts) and LA Current (171 pts). Carter (49.55 secs for the third leg—butterfly) was also sixth as part of the Roar’s B team in the men’s 4x100m medley relay in 3:25.41.