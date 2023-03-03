Carter strikes gold again

TOP TTO swimmer Dylan Carter sprinted to his second gold as he shared the top podium spot with USA Olympian Michael Andrew’s at the first meet of the TYR PRO Series that splashed off in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, yesterday.
It was the second time in the day both swimmers couldn’t be separated at the finish after both posted 23.33 to take gold in the men’s 50-metre butterfly final. Texas Longhorns Aquatics’ Shaun’s Casas grabbed the bronze in 23.48.
Earlier in the 60m butterfly prelims, Carter was joint top-seed for the final, winning heat nine comfortably in 23.25. That matched USA Olympian Andrew’s 23.25 effort in winning heat ten. Casas was the third fastest qualifier when he posted 23.61
On Thursday, Carter earned his first gold, fresh off his medal-winning (one each of gold, silver and bronze) performances at the Jalisco Cup in Mexico last weekend,
Carter continued his good form posting a season best, new personal best and new national record time of 48.28 seconds to claim the men’s 100-meytre freestyle Championship final ahead of Wales’ Matthew Richards (48.48) and Huter Armstrong of California (48.95).
The time also booked Carter’s ticket to Paris 2024 as it proved an automatic qualification standard.
Earlier in Thursday morning preliminaries, Carter was the fourth fastest qualifier after touching second to eventual top qualifier, Welshman Richards (48.41 to 48.84) in heat eight of nine.
Carter’s next event is the men’s 50m butterfly today and then the men’s 50m freestyle tomorrow.