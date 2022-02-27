Carter strikes gold in 100m freestyle

Trinidad and Tobago’s elite swimmer Dylan Carter continued his successful run in his 2022 season, copping gold in the 100m freestyle event on the second night of competition in the Fourth Copa Heller Meet in Mexico, Saturday night.
Carter clocked 50.04 seconds in the final while he was also the second fastest qualifier for the event. Olympian and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games 4x100m medley relay gold medallist Michael Andrew was second with a time of 51.82.
Carter, the 2021 FINA World Short Course men’s 50m butterfly silver medallist, won silver on the first day of the competition on Friday night, losing by three one-hundredths of a second—23.64 to 23.67 seconds —in the 50m butterfly final. Third was Jose Angel Martinez (24.75).
Earlier on Saturday, Carter stroked to a 53.44-second swim, second behind Andrew 52.17 in the morning heats. Carter was due to compete in the 50m freestyle last night, having qualified with the second fastest time of 24.12 again behind Andrew’s top time of 23.60.
The meet is taking place in Querétaro, Mexico, at 1,800 metres altitude and the event comes two months after the 26-year-old athlete claimed global silverware at the FINA Worlds in the UAE.