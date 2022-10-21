Carter strikes gold in 50m ‘free’ at World Cup

Top Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter set a new national record en route to gold in the men’s 50-metre freestyle event in the first leg of the FINA World Cup series, in Berlin, Germany, yesterday.
The 26-year-old clocked 20.77 in finishing ahead of Australia’s Kyle Chalmers (21.77) and Florent Manaudou (21.05).
Carter, who had the fastest time in the heats (21.08), dipped under 21 seconds in the medal race to set a new national mark, eclipsing the previous standard of 20.82 set by outstanding former Olympian George Bovell.