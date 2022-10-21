Carter strikes gold in 50m ‘free’ at World Cup

Top Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter set a new national record en route to gold in the men’s 50-metre freestyle event in the first leg of the FINA World Cup series, in Berlin, Germany, yesterday.

The 26-year-old clocked 20.77 in finishing ahead of Australia’s Kyle Chalmers (21.77) and Florent Manaudou (21.05).

Carter, who had the fastest time in the heats (21.08), dipped under 21 seconds in the medal race to set a new national mark, eclipsing the previous standard of 20.82 set by outstanding former Olympian George Bovell.

West Indies were unceremoniously dumped from the T20 World Cup, yesterday, a crushing nine-wicket defeat to Ireland signalling yet another low for the beleaguered Caribbean side.

Entering the final must-win Group B qualifier with high hopes of reaching the Super 12s main draw, West Indies hardly troubled an audacious Irish side, gathering an inadequate 146 for five from their 20 overs and then watching as the target was overhauled with 15 balls to spare at Bellerive Oval.

St Benedict’s College are into the final of the Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League Premier Division after beating Presentation College San Fernando 5-3 in their semi-final fixture at the Ato Boldon Stadium, in Couva, yesterday.

Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt announced yesterday that a “thorough post-mortem” on the West Indies’ failed T20 World Cup campaign will be undertaken in an attempt to find “solutions” to the team’s white-ball decline.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Calypso Girls have played unbeaten at Americas Federation of Netball Association Championships before, and also beaten Barbados in several finals.

After defeating a resilient Barbados 50-40 on Thursday night to win the 2022 AFNA event in Kingston, Jamaica, the challenge for T&T is to get to the higher level, which they definitely were not on, when finishing one from bottom at the Commonwealth Games in August, when beating only Caribbean rivals Barbados.

Trinidad and Tobago will play netball in Africa for the first time, next year.

The Calypso Girls are “qualified to be invited” to the first Netball World Cup to be held on the African continent, carded for South Africa from July 28-August 6, 2023.

T&T qualified following Wednesday night’s 43-27 victory over the United States in the Americas Federation of Netball Association Championship (AFNA) on Wednesday night, joining Jamaica as regional qualifiers, with Barbados highly-favoured to become the region’s third representatives.

St Benedict’s College are into the final of the Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League Premier Division after beating Presentation College San Fernando 5-3 in their semi-final fixture at the Ato Boldon Stadium, in Couva, yesterday.

Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt announced yesterday that a “thorough post-mortem” on the West Indies’ failed T20 World Cup campaign will be undertaken in an attempt to find “solutions” to the team’s white-ball decline.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Calypso Girls have played unbeaten at Americas Federation of Netball Association Championships before, and also beaten Barbados in several finals.

After defeating a resilient Barbados 50-40 on Thursday night to win the 2022 AFNA event in Kingston, Jamaica, the challenge for T&T is to get to the higher level, which they definitely were not on, when finishing one from bottom at the Commonwealth Games in August, when beating only Caribbean rivals Barbados.

Trinidad and Tobago will play netball in Africa for the first time, next year.

The Calypso Girls are “qualified to be invited” to the first Netball World Cup to be held on the African continent, carded for South Africa from July 28-August 6, 2023.

T&T qualified following Wednesday night’s 43-27 victory over the United States in the Americas Federation of Netball Association Championship (AFNA) on Wednesday night, joining Jamaica as regional qualifiers, with Barbados highly-favoured to become the region’s third representatives.