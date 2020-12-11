Carter, Thompson fine-tune ahead of ASATT time trials

Team TTO swimmers Dylan Carter and Cherelle Thompson will splash into action on local shores next Friday.

The Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) hosts its Long Course (LC 50m course) Time Trials on that day while ASATT will also stage a Short Course (SC 25m course) Time Trials for age-groupers, two days prior, both events to be held at the National Aquatic Centre (NAC) in Balmain, Couva.

They are the first pair of aquatic meets to be hosted locally since the Covid-19 pandemic back in mid-March forced the stoppage of sport.

Carter, 24, achieved the Olympic A standard for the Men’s 100m freestyle at the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championship in Gwangju, South Korea.

The 27-year-old Thompson achieved an Olympic B standard in the women’s 100m free, at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Knoxville, Tennessee, last January.

The LC Time Trial is open to swimmers, looking to achieve qualifying times to the re-scheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (next July) or for the younger swimmers seeking qualification criteria for the 2020 Pan American Juniors scheduled for Colombia, also in July.

Carter was recently cleared from quarantine, having returned from the 2020 International Swimming League (ISL) where he established national records in three events (100m butterfly, 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle).

He also achieved his highest individual placing, with his second in the 100m backstroke behind defending Olympic champion Ryan Murphy in the 10th and final match of the ISL season last month. Carter has joined Thompson at the NAC where they are scheduled to train Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The ASATT is currently completing their calendar of events for 2021, a document that will have to be approved and ratified at a subsequent Council meeting, the last of which was held in July.

ADVANTAGE, BLACK CAPS

ADVANTAGE, BLACK CAPS

Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel reached 150 wickets in his landmark 50th Test but Henry Nicholls’ chancy, unbeaten hundred gave New Zealand the edge on the opening day of the second Test at the Basin Reserve, yesterday

The 32-year-old Gabriel bowled his heart out to claim three for 57 from 18 overs as the hosts, sent in on another grassy pitch, finished on 294 for six when play ended at 6:32 pm.

+2
Steady start

West Indies A bowled with discipline, but half-centuries from Michael Bracewell and Tim Seifert gave New Zealand ‘A’ the edge in their second “Test” yesterday.

Left-arm spinner Fabian Allen was the pick of the Windies ‘A’ bowlers, taking two for 39 from 15.4 overs, before he injured himself fielding a delivery off his own bowling in the final hour.

Skerritt bats for Russell

Skerritt bats for Russell

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president, Ricky Skerritt, says all-rounder Andre Russell will face no backlash from selectors over his decision to opt out of the recent Twenty20 tour of New Zealand in preference for the ongoing Sri Lanka Premier League.

The 32-year-old Russell was left out of the T20 squad for the November 27-30 three-match series after chairman of selectors, Roger Harper, said the player had cited bubble fatigue, amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Williamson misses 2nd Test

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has withdrawn from the second Test against West Indies and returned home to be with his pregnant wife, coach Gary Stead said yesterday.

Tom Latham will take over the captaincy.

Williamson’s availability for the Test, which was scheduled to start last evening, Eastern Caribbean time, had been up in the air for much of the day when the team said he had returned to Tauranga to attend a medical appointment with his wife, Sarah.

Russell turns match in LPL

Russell turns match in LPL

Andre Russell’s two-wicket burst in the 16th over turned the game on its head and propelled Colombo Kings to a narrow six-run victory over Johnson Charles’s Jaffna Stallions in the Lanka Premier League yesterday.