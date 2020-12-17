Carter, Thompson make 50m free splash today

TOP local male and female swimmers Dylan Carter and Cherelle Thompson will be among some 20 athletes who will splash into action in the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Short Course Time Trial (25-metre) today from 6 p.m. at the National Aquatic Centre (NAC) in Balmain, Couva.

It is first of two time trials ASATT will stage, the second one to be hosted Monday at the same time and venue at which both swimmers will return for the ASATT Long Course (50- metre) version.

This second trial will be eligible to those who have already attained qualifying times and are interested in acquiring better times for either the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games or the Junior Pan American Games, 2021.

But in the first, the duo - who have both sewn up qualifying spots for the Japan Games, re-scheduled for July 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic - will be joined by some local swimmers taking advantage of their final opportunity to chase national records before they move out of their respective age-groups.

Among those are top national age-groupers Zarek Wilson and Giovanni Rivas who will be pursuing national standards in the Boys 13-14 and Boys 11-12 divisions respectively.

Multiple Carifta medallist Jahmia Harley will also see action in the Girls 15-17 age group as well as former Carifta campaigners Denicha Lewis, Amari Ash, Gabrielle Vickles and Joy Blackett.

