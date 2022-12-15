CARTER TRIES AGAIN

Ole Braunschweig

TOP TTO swimmer Dylan Carter will try to put the disappointment of finishing off the podium behind him when he goes after another medal in the Men’s 50-metre backstroke from 5.12 a.m. this morning at the 16th FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships currently underway in Melbourne, Australia.

Carter finished sixth in the 50-metre butterfly final on day two of the competition yesterday in a race won by Brazil’s four-time world champion veteran, 42-year-old Nicholas Santos, who posted a new championship record (21.78 seconds) and retired immediately after the race.

Carter was sixth in 22.14 after entering the final as the second fastest qualifier (22.02) and breezing through the heats (22.11).

Switzerland’s Noe Ponti claimed silver in 21.96 seconds while co-world record holder in the event, Hungary’s Szebaztian Szabo had to settle for bronze in 21.98 seconds. Yesterday, Carter was second in heat five of six in the 50m back, touching the time-pad in 23.07 seconds behind South Africa’s Pieter Coetze (23.01) to advance to the semi-finals.

In semi-final number one, the 26-year-old Carter was third in 22.90, behind 18-year-old Australian Isaac Cooper, who stroked his way to the top seed in a new junior world record and new Oceanic and Australian record time of 22.52 seconds. He finished ahead of the USA’s 2016 Olympic gold medallist Ryan Murphy in 22.74.

Carter was tied fifth overall after the semis with Italy’s Lorenzo Mora, with semi-final number two winner Kacper Stokowski, tied second with Murphy and Coetze (22.86) the fourth fastest seed.

Carter was also entered for action in the 50m freestyle heats in lane four, heat nine of 11 after press time last night.

If he advances to the semi-final stage, that event could come as soon as 20 minutes after his backstroke final this morning.

The 26-year-old had been in top form, coming from last month’s 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup, in which he swam unbeaten in the 50m backstroke, fly, and freestyle events.

The total prize money for the “Worlds” is US$160,000 for the highest-ranked swimmers in individual events and for the best-ranked teams in relay events.

The prize money will be equally distributed to men and women for individual athletes and relay teams from first to eighth places. Individual and relay events will also see swimmers earning prizes of US$10,000 for first-place finishes, US$8,000 for second, and US$7,000 for third placings. There will also be US$25,000 paid to the swimmers establishing a new world record during the Championships.

