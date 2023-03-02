Carter wins 100 free gold

TOP TTO swimmer Dylan Carter sprinted to gold in the Men’s 100 metres freestyle final at the first meet of the TYR PRO Series that splashed off in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, yesterday.
Fresh off his gold, silver and bronze medal-winning performances at the Jalisco Cup in Mexico last weekend, Carter continued his good form, yesterday, posting a season’s best 48.28 seconds to claim the Championship final ahead of Wales’ Matthew Richards (48.48) and Hunter Armstrong of California (48.95).
Carter’s time achieved an Olympic A standard for Paris 2024.
Earlier in the morning preliminaries, Carter was the fourth fastest qualifier after touching second to eventual top qualifier Richards (48.41 to 48.84) in heat eight of nine.
After winning the M100 free (short course yards) title at the Big Ten Championships last week, Ohio State’s Ruslan Gaziev clocked a 48.78 yesterday morning to take the second seeding last tonight. Gaziev just edged out 16-year-old Kaii Winkler of Eagle Aquatics in heat seven. Winkler swam a new personal best of 48.81, which established a new 15-16 boys National Age Group (NAG) Record, bringing the mark under 49 seconds for the first time ever.
Carter’s next event is the 50m butterfly today, then the 50m freestyle, Sunday.