A resolute 87 from Keacy Carty was the only bright spark for West Indies when they ended their miserable run in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier with a chastening, eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka, yesterday in Zimbabwe.
Carty hit six fours and one six from 96 balls and was the rock upon which the Caribbean side built their total of 243 before they were bowled out in 48 overs after being put in to bat in the final match of the Super Six stage of the tournament at the Harare Sports Club.
West Indies were again poor in the field, and the Sri Lankans, led by a third ODI ton of 104 from Pathum Nissanka and 83 from fellow opener Dimuth Karunaratne, easily chased down their target for their fifth win in a row in the Super Six.
The result meant West Indies officially bowed out of contention for a place in the World Cup to be played later this year in India, and Sri Lanka remained unbeaten in the Qualifier and formally secured their berth in the global showpiece.
The Shai Hope-led side were fifth in the Super Six on two points from a seven-wicket win against Oman on Wednesday, after previous defeats against hosts Zimbabwe, the Netherlands, and Scotland.
The Dutch earned the second qualifying place for the World Cup to be played from October 5 to November 19 with a memorable win against the Scots on Thursday at Queens Sports Club in Bulaway, and will face Sri Lanka in the final of the Qualifier tomorrow.
“Just leave this behind,” Hope said when asked about what his side could take away from the tournament. “Look forward. Communication is the key. We are already at the bottom, we have to find ways to get back up.”
West Indies started strongly before off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana undermined their batting with a spell of four for 34 from his allotted 10 overs.
The Caribbean side stumbled to 55 for two at the end of the power-play after Theekshana bowled opener Brandon King for 10 in his second over, and Shamarh Brooks was caught behind for two in his third over.
West Indies ran into further trouble on 62 for four when Theekshana pinned Hope lbw for two in his fourth over, and Johnson Charles was also lbw to pacer Matheesha Pathirana for 39 in the 12th over.
Nicholas Pooran was just getting into the swing of things with Carty before leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha got him caught at deep mid-wicket in the 17th over, and the Caribbean side were 81 for five.
Carty was dropped on nine, at deep fine leg off Pathirana, and kept the scoreboard ticking over and dragged West Indies to 122 for five in the company of left-handed all-rounder Kyle Mayers before two wickets in the span of four balls rocked them again.
Mayers was bowled by off-spinner Sahan Arachchige for 18 in the 28th over, and Roston Chase was lbw to Hemantha for one in the next over.
Carty then pushed the Caribbean side closer to 250 in two tidy stands of 32 with Romario Shepherd and 63 with Kevin Sinclair before he was the last man out trying to push for his hundred.
Shepherd made 26 before Theekshana bowled him in the 35th over, and Sinclair added 25 before he fell in the 45th over.
West Indies were never able to get on top of the Sri Lankans, and once Nissanka and Karunaratne bedded down for an opening stand of 190, it was only a matter of time before they gave up the fight.