West Indies ODI player Keacy Carty will replace Lorcan Tucker in the Trinbago Knight Riders line-up for the remainder of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League and could be called upon today when the Caribbean Knights tackle the Guyana Amazon Warriors in a top-of-the-table clash at Guyana National Stadium in Providence from 7 p.m.
Net run rate is the only thing that separates the top two who are locked on 13 points each.
Guyana are holding on to the top spot with a net run rate of +1.465 while TKR are second with +1.104.
Today’s match will be the final group-stage game for TKR, while the Warriors will have one more game to play this week to complete their round-robin campaign.
But as it stands, no other team can catch the top two, so today’s clash may just be a rehearsal for the playoff clash between the two sides next week.
The top two sides will square off in the first qualifier on Wednesday night at the same venue, with the winners advancing to next Sunday’s (September 24) final. Meanwhile the third and fourth placed teams will do battle in the eliminator on Tuesday with the losers going home.
The winners of the eliminator and the losers of the qualifier one will do battle on Friday for the other place in the final.
Looking ahead to today’s clash, both TKR and the Amazon Warriors have their own issues to deal with.
For TKR, they would have lost Tom Curran to injury while Tucker has left the tournament to take up international duty with Ireland.
Samit Patel will return to the franchise as the replacement for Curran while Carty comes into the team for the first time and Kieron Pollard will be hoping the changes do not impact the team’s winning streak which began in Trinidad last week and currently stands at three.
For the hosts, their unbeaten run came to an end on Thursday night when they fell to a comprehensive seven wicket defeat to the St Lucia Kings.
The Amazon Warriors will have little time to waste and will be looking to get back to their winning ways with the business end of the tournament looming large.
Meanwhile, the victory for the Kings saw them move on to ten points which secured their place in the eliminator.
Only one playoff spot remains and it will come down to the Barbados Royals and defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs.
The Tallawahs have two matches remaining and must win both to overtake the Royals for fourth place.
The Tallawahs’ first test will be the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots today from 10 a.m. The second will be the Kings from 10 a.m. tomorrow.
The Royals will face the Amazon Warriors in the final group stage game at 7 p.m. tomorrow.