Jahmar Hamilton

CURTAIN-RAISER: Leeward Islands Hurricanes skipper Jahmar Hamilton, left, and WI Academy captain Nyeem Young at the coin toss prior to their Super50 Cup opener, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, in Antigua. Photo: CWI MEDIA

West Indies strokemaker Keacy Carty hit his second regional one-day hundred to help Leeward Islands Hurricanes avert danger and clinch a three-wicket win over a plucky West Indies Academy in the opening game of the Super50 Cup on Saturday night.

With the hosts languishing on 27 for three in the ninth over in pursuit of 191 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, the right-handed Carty stepped up with an unbeaten 103 from 120 balls which put his side over the line at the end of the 39th over.

The only other batsman to pass 20 was Terrance Ward with an unbeaten 23 from 30 deliveries, combining with Carty in a crucial seventh wicket stand worth 56 to defy the Academy side.

Earlier, the Academy had been limited to 190 for nine from their 50 overs, discarded Test off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall snatching four for 40 and fellow slow bowler Kofi James, two for 35.

Kevin Wickham top-scored with 44 from 47 balls with four fours and two sixes, posting 68 for the third wicket with Keagan Simmons who made 43 from 73 balls, the pair pulling the innings out of trouble at five for two in the second over.

They were eventually part of a slide that saw three wickets tumble for 33 runs but Kevlon Anderson struck 35 from 67 balls in a 42-run, sixth wicket stand with Leonardo Julien (18 not out) to salvage the innings.

Left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop (4-40) then handed the Academy side a superb start when he removed veteran openers Kieran Powell (8) and Devon Thomas (0) to catches at first slip by Teddy Bishop, leaving Hurricanes tottering on 23 for two in the seventh over. And when he got Karima Gore to sky to backward point in the ninth to claim his third wicket, Hurricanes were struggling early in their run chase.

Karty, who counted 10 fours and two sixes, then patched up the innings in a series of partnerships, first adding 51 for the fourth wicket with captain Jahmar Hamilton (11), 21 for the fifth with James (7) before anchoring another half-century stand with Ward.

When Ward perished at the start of the 34th with the contest still in the balance, Hayden Walsh Jr (18 not out) arrived to put on 33 in an unbroken, eighth wicket stand with Carty and further frustrate the emerging players.

Haynes believes ‘Tage’ can cut it at the senior level

CRICKET WEST Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes is hopeful of Tagenarine Chanderpaul doing well, after the son of legendary former player Shivnarine Chanderpaul earned his maiden call-up to West Indies’ senior side.

Haynes and CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams were addressing issues concerning selection of the team, for the upcoming Australia tour, via a virtual press briefing yesterday.

Haynes spoke of ‘Tage’ as a young man with very good technique against the new ball. “No better place to start your cricket career than Australia,” Haynes said. “I think that he has the ability to do it.”

THAT MAN, CARTER!

THAT MAN, CARTER!

WITH just this week’s Indianapolis phase of the 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup (Short course) to come, Trinidad and Tobago’s Dylan Carter is the overall leader on the men’s money list and well on course for a US$112,000 first prize.

Last evening, the 26-year-old won the 50-metre butterfly final at the at Pan Am Sport Centre in Toronto, Canada. He has now gone back-to-back in securing triple gold at meets in Berlin, Germany, and Toronto, Canada. His lone blemish over the weekend was his fourth-placing in the 100m freestyle event.

PoS primary schools football finals today

The Port of Spain and Environs Primary Schools Football League finals take place today on the main field at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

The Under-15 boys’ final will be contested between St Crispin AC and Nelson Street Boys’ RC and is set to kick-off at 9:30 a.m. while the Under-11 boys’ final, matching Dunross Preparatory and Newtown Boys’ RC, is scheduled to begin at 10.45 a.m.

The girl’s final has already been decided, with St Agnes AC and Diego Martin Government, finishing first and second-respectively. A medal presentation for the first- and second-placed winners will follow the final match today.

Gopee-Scoon: Work together to save industry

Gopee-Scoon: Work together to save industry

THE main players in the horse racing industry have been urged to get together to save the sport.

During a meeting last Friday with stakeholders, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon told them to combine and devise a plan to revive the industry, which has been struggling for over a decade.

Derek De Caires confessed that members of three main bodies of the sport — Arima Race Club (ARC), the Betting Levy Board (BLB) and the Trinidad and Tobago Racing Authority (TTRA) — along with other stakeholders in the industry, have already started sharing ideas.

Pooran: It’s about performing on the day

Pooran: It’s about performing on the day

Defending CG United Super50 champions Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will start the title defence as favourites.

However, skipper Nicholas Pooran and coach David Furlonge have cautioned the players that having a strong, experienced team, is not enough to guarantee success.

T&T take on the Combined Campuses and Colleges in the opening Zone A game at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, from 2 p.m. today while the Windward Islands Volcanoes will face Guyana Harpy Eagles at Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, from 9 a.m.

Jokhu gains confidence-boosting win

Jokhu gains confidence-boosting win

LOCAL youth boxer Ortega Jokhu is heading to Spain for the IBA World Youth Championship after a convincing warm-up win over Nevin Byer last Friday.

Local boxing resumed following a near three-year break, mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Jokhu emerging one of the winners from last Friday’s 13-bout card before a sellout crowd. The event was staged by Undisputed Boxing Gym, at Jerry’s Sports Bar, Waterloo Road, Carapichaima.

