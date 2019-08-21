Chayse McQuan

SILVER MEDALLISTS: Charlotte Knaggs and Chayse McQuan

CHARLOTTE KNAGGS and United States-based Chayse McQuan had to settle for the silver medal in mixed doubles in the CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Championship Tuesday in Guyana.

After winning two matches in straight sets, the Trinidad and Tobago national champions were overwhelmed 11-2, 11-5 by Cameron Stafford and Marlene West of the Cayman Islands in the final.

Both players had reached the quarter-finals of singles and Knaggs, a two-time Caribbean Under-17 and 19 champ, and United States-based Amy Gillezeau picked up a bronze medal in doubles.

Still only 17 years old, Barbadian Meagan Best captured her fought successive women’s singles title with a convincing 11-4, 11-9, 11-5 triumph over Guyana’s Nicolette Fernandes, a five-time time champ who was once ranked in the top 30 in the world and is now on the comeback trail after injury.

