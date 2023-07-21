CASA team continues to struggle

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s girls were relegated into the playoff for fifth-place in the team event of the Junior CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Championships, yesterday, in St Vincent.
And the boys were expected to follow them there last night as they lost their opening fixture Group A against British Virgin Islands (BVI) and were not favoured against the two strongest teams—Guyana and Cayman Islands—in their other round-robin matches yesterday.
The top two teams from each round-robin group in both the male and female events will contest the semi-finals today and the champions will be crowned tomorrow.
After losing their opening fixture 4-1 to Bermuda on Thursday, the girls were completely outclassed by Barbados yesterday as they finished at the bottom of Group A.
Josie Thong avoided the sweep and complete embarrassment after none of the first four girls came close to winning a set against the Bajans whose team included three players—Lenna Hemati, Eboni Atherley, Sumairaa Suleman—who struck gold in the individual events on Monday.
Thong, the “individuals” Under-15 bronze medallist did it in style as she trounced Olivia Watts 11-2, 11-2, 11-2. Gia Ghuran actually did the best of the other T&T players when the two-time defending Under-11 individual champ stepped up in class and went down 11-1, 11-7, 11-6 against Hemati in the Under-13 match.
National Under-17 Mya Francois was overwhelmed 11-4, 11-1, 11-4 by Atherley, and Under-19 representatives Lilee Lee Kin and national age-group champ Sigourney Williams were crushed 11-2, 11-1, 11-2 and 11-1, 11-1, 11-3 by Joanna Atkins and Suleman, respectively.
With T&T boys already beaten 3-1 against BVI on Thursday night, Under-15 player Christopher Bovell added some respectability to the final score by taking down Zevieh Abraham 11-6, 11-5, 1-11, 12-10.
T&T had actually drawn first blood when Sanjiv Mungal whipped Ethan Mohamed 11-7, 11-9, 11-6 in the battle of the No. 2 Under-19 players. Ross D’Juran then led Jokob Noblett by two sets to one before he went down 11-5, 5-11, 3-11, 11-4, 11-4 in the Under-13 match.
Oliver Henderson then cruised past T&T’s No. 1 Under-19 player Anthony Allum 11-4, 11-3, 11-8, and then his brother Daniel defeated last year’s Under-15 silver medallist Nicholas Lequay 12-10, 9-11, 11-7, 12-10 in the Under-17 clash, for the unassailable lead.