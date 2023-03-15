CASE FOR THE DEFENCE

ANGUS EVE, Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s national team head coach, pointed to a strong defensive effort which saw his mainly locally-based Soca Warriors end their two-match tour of Jamaica unbeaten and without conceding a goal.
After winning the opening friendly match 1-0 in Montego Bay via Reon Moore’s second half goal on Saturday, Eve’s men produced a strong defensive showing when holding the Reggae Boyz goalless in Kingston, Tuesday night, before a good turnout of fans.
Rather than reproduce the attacking effort from Montego Bay, the T&T side showed different qualities Tuesday, as Eve made eight changes to his squad and also gave extended runs to fringe players such as Kadeem Corbin, Mathew Woo Ling and Justin Sadoo, footballers who have been in the training squad before, without seeing much time on the field.
“We put down a good, professional performance from a defensive standpoint,” Eve remarked at the post-match press conference.
Having not had a local football league for three years, Eve’s players maintained their shape throughout and were competently able to play the ball out of the back and through the Jamaican midfield. They did not penetrate the home team as regularly as in the first match, although both Moore and Jomal “Debo” Williams gave the Jamaicans occasional stressful moments on either flank.
“We changed the whole squad from the first match except for three players,” Eve explained. “We kept the same (three) guys at the back and they were excellent for two games.”
T&T used the Jamaica series as preparation for crucial CONCACAF Nations League matches away to the Bahamas (March 24) and against Nicaragua in Tobago on March 27, which will see the Soca Warriors qualify directly for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup should they win both.
Eve felt better served in choosing his squad for those matches by seeing how all his players reacted to international football, rather than concentrate on getting another win over Jamaica.
“We brought 24 players. We wanted all 24 players to play, because all 24 are vying for a position,” the coach declared.
However, Eve did acknowledge that his team played better past the 65th minute mark when he brought in a much-improved Michel Poon-Angeron and impressive France-based youngster Kaile Auvray, along with promising but timid Sadoo, the former Naparima College and current Defence Force midfielder.
“Until we made the changes in midfield, some of the guys who played in the first game, is where we saw that the composure came into the team, and we started to pass the ball and we started to create some chances and cause the Jamaican team some problems.”
Eve also felt his side adapted well to what the opposition was doing. Jamaica have not quite yet found their identity under newly-installed coach Heimir Hallgrímsson, who in 2018 qualified Iceland for their first-ever World Cup appearance, while at the same time breaking T&T’s record of being the smallest nation to reach a FIFA men’s World Cup. Hallgrímsson also led Iceland to a 2016 UEFA European Championship quarter-final spot in their debut appearance.
Unable to break the lines, the Hallgrímsson-trained Jamaicans resorted to using long balls out of defence, most of which were handled easily, while on the few occasions where the T&T defence was pierced, veteran goalkeeper Marvin Phillip was alert and could not be beaten.
“We played a European type team today,” stated Eve. “They were hitting a lot of long balls into the strikers. They were trying to play the balls on the flanks, and we stood up well to that sort of European tactics.
He added:“They had about seven or eight foreign-based players in season who came here. Their (Jamaican Football) league is in season, and we stood up to them in two matches.”
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO:
1.Marvin Phillip (GK) (captain); 16.Alvin Jones, 4.Josiah Trimmingham, 17.Justin García, 12.Jameel Neptune; 6.Kareem Riley (8.Michel Poon-Angeron 72), 18.Matthew Woo Ling (3.Joevin Jones 72), 7.Noah Powder (24.Justin Sadoo 72); 20.Jomal Williams (15.Kaile Auvray 64), 10.Kadeem Corbin (19.Quesi Weston 64), 13.Reon Moore. Unused substitutes: 21.Denzil Smith (GK), 22.Adrian Foncette (GK), 2.Jelani Felix, 5.Andre Raymond, 9.Nathaniel James, 11.Jomoul Francois, 14.John-Paul Rochford, 23.Jesse Williams.