CASH COMEBACK?

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is set to cash in on new broadcast deals.
CWI president Ricky Skerritt made the disclosure on Tuesday while speaking on the Mason and Guest radio cricket show in Barbados.
The cash-strapped regional organisation has been without a broadcast partner since the contract with Sony Ten Sports ended in December, 2019. And citing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic as the reason, CWI cut funding and salaries across the board by 50 per cent last July.
However, CEO Johnny Grave said again yesterday it is CWI’s intention to pay full salaries this month. And Skerritt revealed Tuesday that the situation with broadcasting sponsorship had also changed.
“There are a number of broadcast rights deals that have either been signed within the last month or two and others that will be signed very shortly,” he said.
“For good reasons we haven’t made any public announcements yet... But, over the next few weeks, probably over the next few days, you will be getting more information.”
Skerritt also again defended his administration’s achievements since coming to office in 2019.
“We have gone a long way to stabalising Cricket West Indies on all fronts and clearly because of Covid and because of other resource limitations it wasn’t possible to achieve everything in two years,” he said.
He claimed that “we have made tremendous progress in strengthening the organisation and making the organisation better equipped to carry out what’s needed to build future successful cricket teams.”
He also insisted that CWI had become more “cricket-centric” according to the ten-point plan he and vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow had campaigned on.
“When I got into office Cricket West Indies was about 80 per cent politics and 20 per cent cricket. We’ve tried to flip that... We haven’t gotten there yet... but we’ve made a big stride,” he said.
“There are at least six items in the ten-point plan that have gotten very significantly off the ground,” he added.
Skerritt gave a few examples, noting that efforts have been made to improve relationships with creditors; the selectors are more accessible now and that more use is being made of technology in creating an athlete database.
The CWI president also said Cricket West Indies had moved the percentage of Caribbean employees up to “95 per cent”.
“I don’t want to be president indefinitely,” he said. “I just want to make a positive difference and I know for a fact that we have brought a great deal of credibility back to Cricket West Indies and the areas where we know we have not made significant progress will be areas that will continue to get attention. For example, the whole question of getting more Under-23 and A teams playing cricket...
“We are very serious about the ten-point plan, but the ten-point plan has grown as we have seen what the problems are and the challenges. The ten-point plan is more like a 15-point plan.”