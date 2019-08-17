LEON CASSIE was absolutely brilliant as he advanced to three semifinals in the junior international events of the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation (CAREBACO) Championships, on Friday night in Barbados.
The 2011 Caribbean under-11 champion has been on fire from the start of the under-19 singles draw and after winning his other two singles matches 21-8, 21-8 and 21-5, 21-8, he stunned top seed Tyrese Jeffrey of Guyana 21-14, 19-21, 21-14 to advance to last night’s medal round.
Alyssa Ramdath became the other Trinidad and Tobago player to reach the under-19 singles semis when she trounced Barbadian McKaila Reid 21-9, 21-13.