Cassie, Juteram beaten in CAREBACO quarters

LEON CASSIE and Vance Juteram failed to get into the medal round when the international open events of the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation (CAREBACO) Championship continued Thursday night in Barbados.
After a three-set victory in the first round the night before, the Trinidad and Tobago players were beaten 21-13, 21-10 in the quarter-finals by Barbadians Corey Fanus and Bradley Pilgrim, who had also taken out a pair from this country—Richard Ramjattan and Revel Jaggessar—at the first hurdle.