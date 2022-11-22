Castro hits 48 for Steelpan Players but rain spoils T10 party

The third edition of the Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast finally got under way at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday, but rain prevented a result in the first encounter as the Steelpan Players and the Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers had to share the points.

All three games on the opening day of the tournament on Monday were abandoned without a ball bowled but rain eased enough yesterday for a nine-over game to be played.

The Players posted 96 for three off their nine overs however rain intervened at the innings break preventing the Cavaliers’ reply. Imran Khan tried to give Players a good start, hitting left-arm spinner Tevon Jadoo over long off for the first six of the game but he tried to repeat the shot the next ball and was caught by Philton Williams for 13 with the score on 36 in the fifth over.

The other opener Teshawn Castro stepped up, smashing left-arm pacer Shaaron Lewis for two sixes and two fours inn the seventh over, which cost 29 runs as the Players progressed to 77 for one with two overs to go. Castro was out in the next over for 48 (22 balls), caught and bowled by Jabari Mills, but the damage was already done.

The game was eventually called off while yesterday’s second match between the Soca Kings and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers was due to bowl off at 5.30 p.m. but the covers were still on up to 6 p.m.

Today’s T10 fixtures (@ BLCA)

Steelpan Players vs Leatherback Giants,

3 p.m.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Cocrico Cavaliers, 5.30 p.m.

Signal Hill wear Tobago InterCol crown

SIGNAL HILL SECONDARY (Tobago Zone), Carapichaima East Secondary (Central Zone) and Fatima College (North Zone) have already been crowned Coca-Cola SSFL Zonal InterCol champions.

Joining that trio today will be either be Trinity College East or San Juan North Secondary, who meet in the East Zone final at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar, from 3.30 p.m.

SAUDI SHOCKER

SAUDI SHOCKER

Messi stood with his hands on his hips near the centre circle, looking stone-faced as Saudi Arabia’s jubilant players ran in all directions around him after pulling off one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever against Argentina.

The South American champions and one of the tournament favourites slumped to a 2-1 loss yesterday against the second lowest-ranked team at the World Cup in a deflating start to Messi’s quest to win the one major title that has eluded him.

Asked how he felt after a painful start to his record fifth World Cup for Argentina, Messi said: “The truth? Dead. It’s a very hard blow because we did not expect to start in this way.”

‘Calypso’ turmoil

‘Calypso’ turmoil

HAVING successfully qualified Trinidad and Tobago’s “Calypso Girls” for the 2023 netball World Cup, the services of the Tobago-based duo of national coach Kemba Duncan and manager Ashelle Legall, have been terminated just eight months shy of the World Cup.

Duncan’s dismissal makes her the second national coach dismissed by the current Trinidad and Tobago Netball Association (TTNA) administration in just over a year. Former top player Duncan replaced Althea McCollin, who was appointed in August 2021 and terminated shortly after, following a disastrous Tri-Series in Jamaica in September 2021.

WI U-19 women beaten

Seamers Djenaba Joseph and Ashmini Munisar triggered a late collapse but New Zealand Under-19 women held on to edge West Indies U-19s by a wicket with two balls to spare, yesterday.

Defending a paltry 116-9 off their 20 overs, the game appeared to be getting away from the Caribbean side after a few early strikes, with New Zealand reaching 81-5 in the 14th over in the opening T20I at the Dr Dy Patil Sports Academy.

Shukla shares her life at NAAATT women’s seminar

Shukla shares her life at NAAATT women’s seminar

Samantha Shukla was in the spotlight as the Women’s Committee of the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) hosted the “Mind, Body and Sport” seminar at the Five Rivers Secondary School, in Arouca, on Saturday.

The Women’s Committee is chaired by former national athlete Cuquie Melville.