Castro hits 48 for Steelpan Players but rain spoils T10 party

The third edition of the Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast finally got under way at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday, but rain prevented a result in the first encounter as the Steelpan Players and the Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers had to share the points.
All three games on the opening day of the tournament on Monday were abandoned without a ball bowled but rain eased enough yesterday for a nine-over game to be played.
The Players posted 96 for three off their nine overs however rain intervened at the innings break preventing the Cavaliers’ reply. Imran Khan tried to give Players a good start, hitting left-arm spinner Tevon Jadoo over long off for the first six of the game but he tried to repeat the shot the next ball and was caught by Philton Williams for 13 with the score on 36 in the fifth over.
The other opener Teshawn Castro stepped up, smashing left-arm pacer Shaaron Lewis for two sixes and two fours inn the seventh over, which cost 29 runs as the Players progressed to 77 for one with two overs to go. Castro was out in the next over for 48 (22 balls), caught and bowled by Jabari Mills, but the damage was already done.
The game was eventually called off while yesterday’s second match between the Soca Kings and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers was due to bowl off at 5.30 p.m. but the covers were still on up to 6 p.m.
Today’s T10 fixtures (@ BLCA)
Steelpan Players vs Leatherback Giants,
3 p.m.
Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Cocrico Cavaliers, 5.30 p.m.