Castro keeps ‘Players’ atop in T10 Blast

The Steelpan Players held on to the top spot on Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast standings following a seven-wicket victory over Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.
Teshawn Castro set up the win, blasting five sixes and six fours in a 29-ball 68 to lead the Players to 118 for three replying to the Cavaliers’ total of 115 for three. The aggressive Castro went on the attack in the third over of the chase, hitting pacer Philton Williams for two sixes and a four as the Players raced to 33 without loss in quick time.
The right-hander struck Adrian Cooper for a six and four down the ground in the next over while Denesh Ramdin (27 off 14 balls) joined in with four fours off Williams in the fifth over.
Castro piled on with two more sixes off Adrian Cooper to bring up his half-century off 22 balls. Despite losing both Castro and Ramdin towards the end, Adrian Ali kept his cool, scooping Jabari Mills for four to seal the result with two balls to spare as the Players moved on to 17 points from nine games.
Four matches were played yesterday with the Cavaliers featuring in two. The Cavaliers started the day with an 18-run victory against Rungetters Blue Devils.
In that first game, they managed to defend 114 for six with the Blue Devils responding with 96 for five. In the third match yesterday, the Soca Kings, led by Dejourn Charles’ 47 off 14 balls, stayed in the play-off race with a 45-run victory over the Blue Devils. Charles’ fireworks with the bat, which included five sixes and three fours, led the Kings to 140 for four before Sunil Narine grabbed two early wickets for seven runs to derail the Blue Devils’ chase.
The Blue Devils were eventually restricted to 95 for six as they slipped to their second loss of the day. The Kings are now in second place on 15 points from eight matches while Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, the Blue Devils and the Cavaliers have 11 points each from eight games.
Only the top three teams will advance to the knockout round with the leaders qualifying for tomorrow’s final where they will face the winner of a playoff between the second and third place teams, which will also be played tomorrow.
The Scorchers and Leatherback Giants were due to play their penultimate game of the group stage after press time last night.
The Leatherback Giants, already been eliminated from playoff contention, were winless after eight games heading into yesterday’s match. The final four group stage games will be played today with the first match between the Soca Kings and the Blue Devils bowling off at 9.45 am.
Summarised Scores:
(Yesterday)
Cocrico Cavaliers 114-6 (10 overs) (Jesse Bootan 39 n.o., Amir Jangoo 18; Uthman Muhammad 3/11) vs Blue Devils 96-5 (10 overs) (Hakeem Mitchell 34 n.o., Joshua James 17; Jabari Mills 2/20, Adrian Cooper 2.15)
–Cavaliers won by 18 runs
Cocrico Cavaliers 115-3 (10 overs) (Cephas Cooper 46, Terrance Hinds 31 n.o.) vs Steelpan Players 118-3 (9.4 overs) (Teshawn Castro 68, Denesh Ramdin 27)–Players won by 7 wickets
Soca Kings 140-4 (10 overs) (Dejourn Charles 47, Jason Mohammed 26, Kirstan Kallicharan 23; Uthman Muhammad 2/28) vs Blue Devils 95-6 (10 overs) (Vikash Mohan 39, Kyle Ramdoo 17 n.o.; Sunil Narine 2/7, Jarlarnie Seales 2/23)–Soca Kings won by 45 runs
(Thursday)
Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers 105-3 (10 overs) (Cephas Cooper 41, Amir Jangoo 27; Sion Hackett 2/13) vs Soca Kings 109-2 (8.4 overs) (Jason Mohammed 37 n.o., Dejourn Charles 27 n.o., Kirstan Kallicharan 27) –Soca Kings won by 8 wickets
Today’s matches (@ BLCA)
Rungetters Blue Devils vs Soca Kings, 9.45 a.m.
Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants vs Samp Army Cocrico
Cavaliers, 12 noon
Soca Kings vs Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, 3 p.m.
Rungetters Blue Devils vs Steelpan Players, 5.30 p.m.