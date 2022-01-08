DOGS usually run across the track from time to time during horse racing at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, but yesterday Nicholas Chadee was heard was talking about a cat catching birds at the end of the feature event.
What the excited race caller was referring to was Cool Cat running past half-siblings Early Bird and Super Bird to win the Sian’s Gold Sprint, the most prestigious one-turn turf event on the calendar. This was a turnaround after he trailed the small field of four in last year’s edition.
General JN was the 6/5 favourite to win the Grade III contest yesterday, but he surprisingly missed the break and virtually lost any chance of making up the arrears over the minimum (1,100-metre) trip in the penultimate event of the seven-race card to start the season.
The defending champion ended up beating only outclassed stayer Khaleesi in the field of seven in the $45,000 contest.
The gates flew with the three half-siblings, Lady Bird, Super Bird and Early Bird, battling for the lead.
Lady Bird, who was still racing against 45-30 opponents six weeks ago, separated herself from the others before the halfway stage and turned for home with a two-length lead in search of her third win in her last four starts.
But Super Bird and Cool Cat were within striking distance and the latter surged through the middle and ended up coasting to a very comfortable two-and-a-half-length victory after picking up the running midway down the homestretch.
Super Bird, who finished off the tins over two turns in both the Guineas and Trinidad Derby Stakes late last year, just touched off Lady Bird by half-length for the runner-up spot, and Signal Note just caught Early Bird for the final place on the board, two lengths adrift.
General JN, who spotted his rivals about five lengths with his tardy beginning, did not really cut the deficit as he ended up five-and-a-quarter lengths behind the winner in sixth after trailing the field last time out in the Gold Cup 11 days earlier.
Early Bird, who joined Lady Bird in the Harold Chadee barn after his fourth place in the Stewards Cup six weeks ago, has not found winners’ enclosure since he won this event on New Year’s Day two years ago to follow up his “Stewards” triumph.
Cool Cat is another who defected from the John O’Brien barn.
The six-year-old was beaten by over 20 lengths each in all three starts since racing for the first time in Lester Alexis’ stable when the sport resumed after a six-month Covid-19 shutdown in late October.
However all three races were on the main track and Cool Cat has failed to finish in the top two in all 11 tries on dirt in his career.
The son of Charismatic had five wins and four seconds from 17 turf outings going into the contest and this reporter had assessed him to be the main danger to General JN in yesterday’s paper, with the penny-stamp of 45 kilos.
Those who took the tip would have been laughing all the way to the cashier as Victor Prescott’s horse prevailed at the surprisingly generous price of 9/1 in the hands of Kiran Razack.
The second round of the Arima Race Club’s 2022 Season will take place next week Saturday.