‘Catch’ double for Jaeda-Lee

KEEPING THE RALLY GOING: Luca Shamsi in action against Sebastien Byng in the Boys’ Under-16 title match yesterday, in the Catch National Junior Tennis

Championships, at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts at Nelson Mandela Park, in St Clair. Shamsi prevailed 6-2, 6-3. --Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK 

JAEDA-LEE Daniel-Joseph ran away with two singles titles when the curtain fell on the Catch National Junior Tennis Championships yesterday at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

With arch-rival Jordane Dookie losing to Brianna Harricharan in the upset of the tournament the day before in the under-14 semifinals, the 2019 under-12 champion was not expected to be challenged in the title match.

And, according to plan, Daniel-Joseph, who had lifted the Under-16 trophy in the Crusoe Island Junior in Tobago a few weeks ago, prevailed 6-0, 6-2 for her second title in succession. The 13-year-old was not expected to make it three straight as her opponent in the Under-16 final was Ella Carrington, who had made it all the way to the Tranquillity Open final in January and had upset title favourite Cameron Wong in Thursday’s semis. However, the left-hander, who had lost to Wong in the Under-14 final two years ago, struggled all the way and was comfortably dispatched 6-1, 6-4.

Aalisha Alexis, who had roared back from 4-2 down in the final set to beat Wong for the Under-16 crown in 2019, won their battle in the Under-18 final 6-4, 6-4 after skipping singles in both tournaments last year.

Wong’s brother Ethan was the overwhelming favourite to lift the boys’ equivalent trophy and he did it comfortably, 6-3, 6-2 over 2019 Under-14 runner-up Jamal Alexis.

The country’s leading junior tournament was contested over five consecutive days after being cancelled last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

