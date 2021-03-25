‘Catch’ moves back to ’Eddie Taylor’

THE Catch National Junior Tournament will not be taking place at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua after all.
The Tennis Association of Trinidad & Tobago (TATT) had advertised the country’s leading junior tournament for the home of the sport from tomorrow, but it has been switched to Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.
The Racquet Centre has been used as a “step down” facility for patients recovering from coronavirus (Covid-19) since March last year.
TATT secretary Carlista Mohammed stated yesterday that the Government had decided to hand back the facility for sporting activities but “decided at the last minute” to keep fighting the pandemic there.
“Catch” had been contested every year for over three decades until the streak was broken when “Covid” caused last year’s edition to be cancelled.
As usual, there will be singles and doubles action for boys and girls in the Under-10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 divisions, and beginners are also catered for with the Red Ball Challenge for 10 & Under players.
However, the Under-21 category, which only takes place in only a couple junior tournaments on the calendar, will not be a part of this year’s edition.
“Public Courts” is hosting for the first time in four years and play will take place from 9 a.m. on a daily basis from tomorrow until next week Friday (Good Friday).