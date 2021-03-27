AFTER already having undergone a last-minute venue change, the Catch National Junior Championships has been pushed back by two days and will now get going tomorrow at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.
The country’s leading junior tournament was scheduled to serve off yesterday, but the Ministry of Health reportedly only gave the final clearance late Friday night after a recent spike in coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, and the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) did not have enough time to get things back on track.
However, despite losing the entire weekend, TATT secretary Carlista Mohammed stated yesterday that the tournament is still scheduled to conclude on Friday (Good Friday).
“Catch” was last week advertised to take place at the National Racquet Centre which has been used as a “step down” facility for patients recovering from the pandemic since March last year.
The Government had decided to hand back the Tacarigua facility for sporting activities but then made a subsequent decision to keep fighting the pandemic there and the tournament was switched to the Public Courts.
This competition had been contested every year for over three decades, until the streak was broken when “Covid” caused last year’s edition to be cancelled, following a shutdown of the sport from mid-March.
“Catch” will be taking place at Public Courts for the first time in four years, and as usual, players will be competing in the Under-10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 divisions.