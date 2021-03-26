‘Catch’ serves off with 54 matches

FIFTY FOUR matches are on the schedule today as the Catch National Junior Championship returns to Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.
The majority of tournaments have been taking place at the National Racquet Centre over the last few years, but the venue in Tacarigua has been used in the Coronavirus (Covid-19) fight since March last year and the country’s leading junior tournament is back at the Public Courts after three years. Actually there was no “Catch” at all last year because of the pandemic, and this is the reason why spectators will not be allowed at the venue during this year’s edition.
And as was also the case during the Tranquillity Open Tournament in January, players can only be accompanied by one person and must leave right after playing.
As usual, the under-16 and 18 divisions will be knockout from the start, but the under-10, 12 and 14 players will have to battle in round-robin groups over the next two days to earn places in the main draws.
Makeda Bain deserves special mention as she will be attempting to capture her fourth singles title in succession.
After lifting the under-10 title in the Lease Operators Junior Tournament in late October and at the RBC Junior Tournament in mid-December, the Tobagonian captured the under-12 crown in the Crusoe Island Junior Tournament at home a couple weeks ago. As a result of the pandemic, there will be no opening ceremony. First serve today is 9 a.m.
Action will continue on a daily basis until Good Friday.