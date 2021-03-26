‘Catch’ serves off with 54 matches

FIFTY FOUR matches are on the schedule today as the Catch National Junior Championship returns to Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

The majority of tournaments have been taking place at the National Racquet Centre over the last few years, but the venue in Tacarigua has been used in the Coronavirus (Covid-19) fight since March last year and the country’s leading junior tournament is back at the Public Courts after three years. Actually there was no “Catch” at all last year because of the pandemic, and this is the reason why spectators will not be allowed at the venue during this year’s edition.

And as was also the case during the Tranquillity Open Tournament in January, players can only be accompanied by one person and must leave right after playing.

As usual, the under-16 and 18 divisions will be knockout from the start, but the under-10, 12 and 14 players will have to battle in round-robin groups over the next two days to earn places in the main draws.

Makeda Bain deserves special mention as she will be attempting to capture her fourth singles title in succession.

After lifting the under-10 title in the Lease Operators Junior Tournament in late October and at the RBC Junior Tournament in mid-December, the Tobagonian captured the under-12 crown in the Crusoe Island Junior Tournament at home a couple weeks ago. As a result of the pandemic, there will be no opening ceremony. First serve today is 9 a.m.

Action will continue on a daily basis until Good Friday.

Long Course granted Olympic qualifying status

FINA, the world governing body for aquatics, granted the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Olympic qualification status for the May 20-23 National Open Long Course Championship.

In an email yesterday morning, FINA advised ASATT, through their administrative assistant Neal Marcano, that the meet had been approved as a qualifier for the July 23-August 8 Tokyo Games.

Remarkable rearguard

A remarkable achievement.

That is how skipper Kraigg Brathwaite described his team’s draw against Sri Lanka in the first Test which ended on Thursday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Set an improbable 375 to win, the West Indies entered the final day on 34 for one after losing one wicket in the final hour on day four.

GREAT START

HEAD COACH Terry Fenwick heaped praises on his players after the Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s national football team got Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying off to a winning start with a 3-0 shutout over Guyana, on Thursday night, in their Concacaf Zone Group F qualifier at the Estadio Panamericano, San Cristobal, Dominican Republic.

Grade ‘A’ for Thong

THE future is now!

Everyone involved in squash thinks 14-year-old Seth Thong is the future of the sport, but no one could have believed that he would be able to defeat a senior national player right now.

That is exactly what the 2019 Caribbean under-13 champion did on Thursday, the first day of competition in the sport since the Coronavirus (Covid-19) shutdown in the middle of March last year.

Simmons pleased with West Indies

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons praised his batsman for grinding out a draw against Sri Lanka on the final day of the first Test in Antigua on Thursday and said that being able to bat out 100 overs to save the Test was a huge accomplishment and a sign that the team is maturing.