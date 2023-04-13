CAMERON WONG and Sebastien Byng captured Triple Crowns when the curtain fell on the Catch National Junior Tennis Championships, yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
Two-time Tranquillity Open doubles champion Wong, who began the day with the 21 & under crown already in the bag, defeated two-time ‘Tranquil’ singles runner-up Ella Carrington 6-3, 6-3 in the 18 & under final.
And the two later combined to take down Charlotte Ready and Eva Pasea 6-2, 6-3 for the senior doubles crown, after the latter had taken down Laura-Li De Gannes Maillard 6-3, 6-2 in the 16 & under singles title match.
Byng completed his sweep of the same three titles as Wong when he and younger brother Zachery edged Pasea’s brother Tim and Kale Dalla Costa 6-4, 4-6, 10/5 in the senior doubles final.
Sebastien, seeded to win the two oldest titles in the tournament, had earlier whipped Ready’s brother Nicholas 6-1, 6-1 in the 18 & under final and “Tranquil’ quarterfinalist Jamal Alexis 6-1, 6-4 for the 21 & under crown.
But Zachery just failed to notch a first-ever victory over his nemesis Dalla Costa in the 16 & under final.
Playing an opponent with a sore shoulder, the No. 2 seed was leading 5-3 in the deciding match tiebreak before he lost the final seven points in his 4-6, 6-4, 10/5 defeat.
It was the third singles title in consecutive editions of the tournament for Dalla Costa, who had lifted the 12 & under trophy in 2019 and taken down Zachery in the 14 & under final two years ago.
Wong had not captured a “Catch” singles title since her 14 & under trophy in ’19, when she was edged in the 16 & under final.
The 2021 18 & under runner-up has now bagged five singles crowns in the country’s leading junior tournament, beginning with the 12 & under title in ’17. She lifted the first of back-to-back 14 & under trophies the following year.
The Catch National Junior Championships began over three decades ago, but did not take place in ’20 and last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 10, 12 and 14 & under age-groups were contested last week.