Cavalier too hot for AC PoS

AC PORT OF SPAIN might be in a must-win situation when they meet Defence Force on September 28 in their next Group A CONCACAF Caribbean Club Championship match having last night fallen to an unlucky 2-1 defeat against Cavalier FC on a bumpy Sabina, Park.
The Jamaica team now move joint top of Group A on four points with Defence Force, having drawn their opening match 1-1 with the T&T champions last week in Port of Spain.
It was a frustrating first half for the T&T Premier Football League runners-up, in which they conceded Jalmaro Calvin’s early goal in just the eighth minute, but subsequently created enough chances to have led at the break. Calvin had the one that counted, when running up the flank and getting a low shot past exposed goalkeeper Marvin Phillip.
The match began at a frenzied pace with the teams combining for 12 shots in the opening 25 minutes, each side generating six. The T&T side eventually settled and dominated the play. During that time, Jameel “Shooter” Neptune twice just missed the far post with low shots across goal and Che Benny put a chip onto the crossbar. Cavalier’s St Lucian goalkeeper Vino Barclett also kept Cavalier ahead with several good saves, dropping low to smother Benny’s grounder and also tipping an accurate shot taken by John-Paul Rochford around the post, after the striker looked to caress the ball in with a well-placed effort from outside the penalty.
Having joined the Capital Boyz from Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, veteran Tyronne Charles had another two chances to score late in the first half. However, Charles wildly blasted over Duane Muckett’s chipped pass and was unlucky not to have scored soon after. Charles skilfully juggled the ball when surrounded by three defenders, getting off a shot but not getting maximum power and then saw a fully stretched Barclett gather the ball as it looked to enter his goal.
It was more of the same early in the second half, with Charles hitting wide of the far post as the T&T team got off ten shots compared to just two from the Jamaicans. The strongly defensive Cavalier looked for just one chance to catch AC Port of Spain on the break and that chance came with Christopher Ainsworth chipping the ball past goalkeeper Phillip on the hour mark for a 2-0 lead.
AC Port of Spain responded when Muckette put a backward header onto Rochford’s free kick and past keeper Barclett in the 71st minute for 2-1. But they could not claw their way back and were also lucky not to conceded a third on the counter-attack. And as late as minute 101, defender Robert Primus got an accurate shot on goal, only for Barclett to get off a high save and tip the ball away for a corner, for the last action of the match.