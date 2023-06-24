An unbeaten 50 from Player-of-the-Match Amir Jangoo and brilliant bowling from pacers Shaaron Lewis and Sion Hackett helped the Cocrico Cavaliers to an easy eight-wicket victory over the Soca Kings in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.
The Cavaliers had to take the long route to the final after finishing third in the group stage.
They eventually made it to the championship game via a four-run win over previous champions Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers in yesterday’s earlier game.
Having reached their first final, the Cavaliers made the opportunity count, restricting the Soca Kings to 75 for seven before racing to 77 for two in 8.3 overs to clinch the title.
Left-arm pacer Lewis did the early damage with the ball, removing Kirstan Kallicharan (one) and Jason Mohammed (one) cheaply while Hackett accounted for pinch-hitter Vaaroon Samaroo (zero) as the Kings slipped to six for three after three overs.
Dejourn Charles blasted fours sixes and a four in an 18-ball 35, while Jesse Bootan hit 18 off 13 balls to boost the total but the Kings could not recover from the early damage inflicted by the Cavaliers’ pacers.
Lewis finished with two wickets for three runs, while Hackett ended with two for seven.
In reply, Jangoo, who emerged as the best batter in the tournament, got going early, taking 17 runs off the first over of the chase bowled by Chadeon Raymond.
Though he didn’t hit the winning runs, Jangoo’s 50 off 27 balls, which included two sixes and five fours proved vital in setting up the win.
Hackett was the man responsible for taking the Cavaliers over the line though, smashing a six off Charles to finish on 14 not out off ten balls.
The loss was the first for the Soca Kings in the competition.
Earlier yesterday, Jangoo scored 36 as the Cavaliers overcame the Scorchers in the second qualifier.
They posted 115 for one in the second qualifier, with Cephas Cooper hitting 47 not out. The Scorchers replied with 111 for eight, with Jean-Philippe Barrie grabbing two for 27.
Jangoo was also named the Player-of-the Tournament, having scored 264 runs in the competition.
The Cavaliers took home a first prize of $100,000.
Summarised scores:
Final
Soca Kings 75-7 (10 overs) (Dejourn Charles 35, Jesse Bootan 18; Shaaron Lewis 2/3, Sion Hackett 2/7) vs Cocrico Cavaliers 77-2 (8.3 overs) (Amir Jangoo 50 n.o.)
—Cocrico Cavaliers won by eight wickets.
Play-off
Cocrico Cavaliers 115-1 (10 overs) (Cephas Cooper 47 n.o., Amir Jangoo 36, Sion Hackett 21 n.o.) vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 111-8 (10 overs) (Dexter Sween 27, Joshua Ramdoo 28; Avinash Mahabirsingh 2/18, Jean Philippe Barrie 2/27, Aamir Ali 2/23)
—Cavaliers win by four runs.