CAZOVA tourney gets under way tomorrow

THE Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Under-19 and Under-21 Championships will serve off tomorrow at Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Pleasantville.
THE first major volleyball tournament in the country in over two years was originally scheduled at another venue, but the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, needed repairs which would not have been completed before the start.
Just six countries will be involved in the four-day competition and only Suriname and host country T&T will be participating in all four events. Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Suriname and the USVI are the other competing countries.
CAZOVA president Mushtaque Mohammed of Trinidad explained the reason for the lacklustre entry was because “some of the countries cannot get flights to come to Trinidad because not all the flights and airlines are operational at present since the lifting of restrictions brought about by the (Covid-19) pandemic.”
The former Trinidad and Tobago Volleyball Association (TTVF) president also pointed out that it was very difficult for the local governing body for the sport to stage the tournament on a limited budget and with the challenges of obtaining a venue. With five participating teams -- Haiti, Jamaica, Suriname, USVI and T&T -- the boys’ Under-21 event will have the biggest field.
Jamaica will be the only country missing from this list in the girls’ U-19 competition, while it will also be Suriname and T&T in the boys’ equivalent event. USVI will join Suriname and T&T in the girls’ U-21 competition.
It will be the first time that the age-groups of both genders will be exactly the same as the female categories were U-20 and U-18 since they began in 1997 and 2007, respectively.
This country’s girls have won six of the 11 editions of the older age group, but they have not been successful in a decade.
There have only been three editions of this biennial tournament during this period and they have earned the silver medal twice.
This country is also the most successful in the girls’ U-18 competition, winning three of the five editions.
Conversely, T&T has never won either the male U-19 or 21 tournament.