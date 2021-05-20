CCJ judge appointed to CAS

Winston Anderson

EMINENT JURIST: Justice

Winston Anderson

Judge of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) and Chairman of the CCJ Academy for Law, the Honourable Mr Justice Winston Anderson was recently appointed by the International Council of Arbitration for Sport (ICAS) to be a Member of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The CAS (French: Tribunal arbitral du sport; Spanish: Tribunal arbitral del deporte) is a global body established in 1984 to settle disputes related to sport through arbitration. It is headquartered in Lausanne (Switzerland) and has courts in New York City, Sydney, and Lausanne. Temporary courts are established in current Olympic host cities.

The CAS is composed of eminent jurists appointed by the ICAS for four-year terms. These terms are renewable. The members come from different geographic regions, legal systems and cultures and are chosen for their specialist knowledge of arbitration and sports law.

The CAS seeks to ensure that the highest standards of integrity and fairness are maintained in global sport through the application of relevant legal principles.

The global adjudicatory body has often been mentioned in regional litigation. Most recently, the legal tussle over the management of Trinidad and Tobago football between the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA).

Justice Anderson comes to the membership of CAS from his position as Chairman of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ethics and Disciplinary Committees. He was recently reappointed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct Commission which provides the membership of several ICC Tribunals.

As a Member of the ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal, he has heard cases involving allegations of match-fixing and other improper conduct by cricketers and other ICC participants from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates and Zimbabwe.

