Cedenio 5th at New York Grand Prix

Trinidad and Tobago track star Machel Cedenio finished fifth in the men’s 400 metres event at the USATF NYC Grand Prix in New York, USA, yesterday.
Cedenio completed his lap of the track in 46.90 seconds. Top spot went to American Tyler Terry in 45.70.
T&T’s Ruebin Walters clocked 13.67 seconds for seventh spot in the men’s 110m hurdles. Devon Allen scorched the track in 12.84 to run away with gold, the American athlete becoming the third fastest man in history.
Andre Marcano was ninth in the men’s 100m dash, the T&T sprinter getting to the line in 10.90 seconds. American Christian Coleman was the class of the field, stopping the clock at 9.92 to finish ahead of Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake (9.95). In an earlier 100m event, Marcano finished fourth in his section and ninth overall in 10.75.
At the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA, late on Saturday, T&T’s Safiya John finished tenth in the women’s heptathlon with a personal best score of 5,626 points. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff junior returned a time of two minutes, 24.55 seconds in the 800m—the seventh and final hep discipline.
University of Florida accumulated 74 points to capture the women’s team title. University of Texas finished second with 64. T&T’s Tyra Gittens bagged long jump bronze on Thursday to contribute to the impressive Texas effort. Leah Bertrand’s Ohio State University, Ayla Stanisclaus’ University of Alabama and Akilah Lewis’ University of Minnesota were 12th, 15th and 49th, respectively, scoring 19, 15 and three. Naomi Campbell’s Purdue University and John’s Arkansas at Pine Bluff were scoreless at the meet.
At the British Milers Club (BMC) International Grand Prix in Watford, England, T&T’s Nicholas Landeau finished seventh in a men’s 800m race in 1:54.96.
At the Rice All Comers meet in Texas, USA, two Thursdays ago, T&T’s Shaquille Singuineau threw a season’s best 16.73 metres to earn silver in the men’s shot put. Singuineau was in pole position at the end of the penultimate round of the competition. However, Fiji’s Mustafa Fall landed the shot 16.74m with his last throw to edge Singuineau into second spot.