Cedenio 5th at New York Grand Prix

Machel Cedenio

FLASHBACK: Machel Cedenio competes at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Trinidad and Tobago track star Machel Cedenio finished fifth in the men’s 400 metres event at the USATF NYC Grand Prix in New York, USA, yesterday.

Cedenio completed his lap of the track in 46.90 seconds. Top spot went to American Tyler Terry in 45.70.

T&T’s Ruebin Walters clocked 13.67 seconds for seventh spot in the men’s 110m hurdles. Devon Allen scorched the track in 12.84 to run away with gold, the American athlete becoming the third fastest man in history.

Andre Marcano was ninth in the men’s 100m dash, the T&T sprinter getting to the line in 10.90 seconds. American Christian Coleman was the class of the field, stopping the clock at 9.92 to finish ahead of Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake (9.95). In an earlier 100m event, Marcano finished fourth in his section and ninth overall in 10.75.

At the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA, late on Saturday, T&T’s Safiya John finished tenth in the women’s heptathlon with a personal best score of 5,626 points. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff junior returned a time of two minutes, 24.55 seconds in the 800m—the seventh and final hep discipline.

University of Florida accumulated 74 points to capture the women’s team title. University of Texas finished second with 64. T&T’s Tyra Gittens bagged long jump bronze on Thursday to contribute to the impressive Texas effort. Leah Bertrand’s Ohio State University, Ayla Stanisclaus’ University of Alabama and Akilah Lewis’ University of Minnesota were 12th, 15th and 49th, respectively, scoring 19, 15 and three. Naomi Campbell’s Purdue University and John’s Arkansas at Pine Bluff were scoreless at the meet.

At the British Milers Club (BMC) International Grand Prix in Watford, England, T&T’s Nicholas Landeau finished seventh in a men’s 800m race in 1:54.96.

At the Rice All Comers meet in Texas, USA, two Thursdays ago, T&T’s Shaquille Singuineau threw a season’s best 16.73 metres to earn silver in the men’s shot put. Singuineau was in pole position at the end of the penultimate round of the competition. However, Fiji’s Mustafa Fall landed the shot 16.74m with his last throw to edge Singuineau into second spot.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BLANKED

BLANKED

Captain Nicholas Pooran and Akeal Hosein excelled in unfamiliar roles but neither could save West Indies from a 53-run defeat in the final One-Day International and yet another whitewash to Pakistan, yesterday.

Hoping to avoid the ignominy of a second straight clean sweep on Pakistani soil following a similar fate last December in Karachi, West Indies managed to restrict Pakistan to 269 for nine in a contest reduced to 48 overs due to a dust storm which halted the hosts’ innings after 33 overs.

Cedenio 5th at New York Grand Prix

Cedenio 5th at New York Grand Prix

Trinidad and Tobago track star Machel Cedenio finished fifth in the men’s 400 metres event at the USATF NYC Grand Prix in New York, USA, yesterday.

Cedenio completed his lap of the track in 46.90 seconds. Top spot went to American Tyler Terry in 45.70.

T&T’s Ruebin Walters clocked 13.67 seconds for seventh spot in the men’s 110m hurdles. Devon Allen scorched the track in 12.84 to run away with gold, the American athlete becoming the third fastest man in history.

Police stop Cunupia at ‘The Fortress’

POLICE FC re-asserted “The Fortress” label to the St James Barracks ground as the Ascension Tournament’s match day 11 was completed yesterday.

After a lacklustre performance last week when they suffered their first defeat at home, a 1-3 loss to Central Sports World (CSW), coach Richard Hood’s side re-discovered their prolific scoring touch while completely shutting out Cunupia FC 3-0 to validate their home ground’s moniker.

T&T whip Leewards in Women’s T20 Blaze

Barbados and Jamaica both pulled off convincing wins in Saturday’s third round of the Women’s T20 Blaze to set up a meeting of the tournament’s only unbeaten teams in today’s fourth round.

Title-holders Barbados thrashed Windward Islands by ten wickets while Jamaica brushed aside hosts Guyana by seven wickets.

Solozano misses out in Bangladesh draw

Solozano misses out in Bangladesh draw

Opener Jeremy Solozano fell short of triple figures but captain Yannic Cariah and tail-ender Preston McSween added fifties of their own to thwart Bangladesh on the final day of the three-day tour match, yesterday.

Resuming on 83 with the CWI President’s XI on 201 for four, the left-handed Solozano perished for 92, after facing 218 deliveries in 5-½ hours and striking 11 fours.