Machel Cedenio snatched men’s 400 metres silver at the American Track League meet in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on Friday.
Cedenio completed his lap of the track in a season’s best 45.34 seconds, the Trinidad and Tobago track star getting to the line just ahead of American Trevor Stewart, the bronze medallist in 45.35.
Another American, Wil London stopped the clock at 45.08 to capture the one-lap title.
T&T’s Kyle Greaux bagged men’s 200m bronze in 20.74 seconds. Kyree King dominated the field, the American sprinter clocking 20.26 to grab gold. Silver went to Jamaican Rasheed Dwyer in 20.62.
Sparkle McKnight produced her fastest run since 2018 to secure women’s 400m hurdles bronze.
The T&T athlete clocked 55.62 seconds to jump from 48th to 37th on the 2021 world performance list. The top two spots in Friday’s race went to Jamaican Ronda Whyte (54.47) and Colombia’s Melissa Gonzalez (55.45).
T&T’s Ruebin Walters clocked 13.71 seconds for fourth spot in the men’s 110m hurdles final.
American Michael Dickson won in 13.23. In the qualifying round, Walters produced a 13.77 run.
In the Pre-Programme men’s 100m dash, T&T sprinter Emmanuel Callender finished second in 10.60 seconds. The main men’s 100m was won by Jamaica’s 2011 world champion Yohan Blake in a fast 9.95.
T&T’s Kai Selvon clocked 11.93 seconds to finish seventh in heat one and 14th overall in the women’s 100m preliminaries.
The top eight qualified for the final. Heat two winner English Gardner was the fastest qualifier with an 11.16 run. The American sprinter followed up with victory in the championship race in 11.12.