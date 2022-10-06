Dragon Boat racing is back!
The 15th Annual Chinese Arrival Dragon Boat Festival powers off with dragon boat teams competing in various categories following a three-yearn hiatus, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Trinidad and Tobago Dragon Boat Federation president Keith Dalip said about 300 athletes are expected to compete in the two-day festival, scheduled for Skallywag Adventure Bay Park, Chaguaramas, tomorrow and Sunday, starting from 9 a.m.
Dalip said a large number of female boaters are breast cancer survivors and take to the water as therapy. Businessman Franco Siu Chong is the patron. The festival commemorates the 216th anniversary of the arrival of the first group of 194 Chinese who arrived on the “Fortitude” ship. Asked about preparations, Dalip said: “It’s coming along okay. So far, so good. We have about 16 teams with different configurations. Some teams might have about a ratio of about 50 males to 50 females.”
Dalip added: “We have a team comprising breast cancer survivors. Michelle O’Keife who has been a vocal survivor is on that team. They were eager to take to the water. We welcome all the teams. We wish everyone success. We are back out after two years with the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Siu Chong also said before they have had teams competing from Panama. “We want everyone to come and have some fun. Dragon boat racing takes everyone into account. No matter the age or gender. You can be a boater. It is great family fun.”
The popular sporting event is hosted by the Chinese Bicentennial Ltd (CBL) and the Trinidad and Tobago Dragon Boat Federation in association with the Embassy of the People’s Republic Of China.
At 10.30 a.m. tomorrow, the traditional dotting of the eyes will take place with Chinese Cultural entertainment and martial arts throughout the day. Chinese food and delicacies will be on sale. The event is free of charge and open to the public.