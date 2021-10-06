The police have deemed recent Sea Lots boxing illegal and have made arrests.
However, there is another battle raging for the Sea Lots community between Randy Glasgow and Boxu Potts, who have both served as local boxing promoters over the years.
Out of the recent spontaneous events in Sea Lots, both deemed illegal by police, came the idea of a celebrity fight between local entertainers Swappi and Trinidad Killa, both from the area. However, a dispute seems to have arisen over the staging of the proposed fight.
Contacted yesterday, entertainment promoter Glasgow described his role as trying to assist those involved with Sea Lots by bringing the community fights to a legitimate status when sport is allowed to resume. He also revealed a role in the proposed celebrity bout.
“Swappi and Killer invited us to get involved,” Glasgow stated.
“They were trying to get the authorities involved, that is the boxing board and so on, and to do the thing right,” added Glasgow, who supported his claim by producing a series of WhatsApp conversations between himself and one of the entertainers. In one of the conversations, the said entertainer informed Glasgow that another promoter, Boxu Potts also had a role to play in the project, including supplying the boxing ring. However, Glasgow is now adamant that he will not work with Potts.
Yesterday, Potts issued a release stating that under the “Put Down D’ Guns, Pick up D’ Gloves” initiative, the Sea Lots Committee had already been in talks to have a pay per view fight and warned Glasgow to have no further role in promoting the future event.
“Both Trinidad Killa and Swappi have rejected all previous attempts and advances made to them by both Mr Glasgow and RGP to promote this initiative and upcoming event in which they are both involved,” Potts’ statement read.
Glasgow explained that the main selling point of the “celebrity fight” was getting the overseas diaspora involved—with the Sea Lots community also benefiting.
“We were looking at a celebrity fight that pay per view audience could have reached. If you get each home in the diaspora to pay two or three US dollars and you get 400,000 homes; if you multiply that, you are seeing the kind of figures. We could have made that happen,” Glasgow said.
However, Potts is adamant that Sea Lots will work with him and not Glasgow in promoting future events.
“The Sea Lots Committee has not signed off on any initiative, programme or project with Mr Glasgow or RGP. The Sea Lots Community is the founder of the boxing project, not Mr Glasgow or RGP,” stated Potts.
“If they want to work with Potts, we wish them well and we will support however we can support,” added Glasgow. “The sponsors we would have gotten, we will recommend to the sponsors that they join the initiative. The bigger picture is to help the community.”
Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Association (TTBA) president Cecil Forde agreed that any boxing taking place currently is illegal, since it contravenes the Government-imposed Covid-19 protocols, which prohibit sports, including boxing. However, going forward, Forde feels that, if organised properly, Sea Lots boxing could be good for both the sport and the community when boxing is allowed to resume.
“You must have permission to box because boxing is an act of Parliament. You must have an ambulance; you must have a doctor; you must have to have a permit,” stated Forde. “There are penalties if you don’t have permission. Police could shut you down.
“Now the energy coming from it is good energy that will help boxing in the future once it is organised,” added Forde.
“Some of our best boxers came from behind the bridge,” he added. “Leslie Stewart is originally from Laventille. We had Leslie Fredericks, Shadow George, Carlos Mark, Johnny Duncan was from Laventille. All of these were top boxers. When these boxers came to box in Woodbrook Youth Centre in those days, the whole of Laventille and Belmont would be coming down with them.”