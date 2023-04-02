CENTRAL BACK IN FRONT

It took just one goal for Central FC to regain leadership of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League yesterday.
Keasean St Rose’s 48th minute strike was enough for Central to see off Port Fortin Civic 1-0 at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella and re-take the lead in the standings from free-scoring AC Port of Spain.
On Saturday, AC Port of Spain got a hat-trick from Che Benny as they swept past Cunupia FC 4-0 at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar to take a two-point lead over Central FC.
Yesterday, the Malabar venue saw another player dominate the scoresheet for his side. This time, central defender Malik Meres was the hero as Morvant Caledonia United got past bottom team Jabloteh 2-1.
In a game where all the scoring came in the first half, Meres’ purposeful work in the penalty area earned his side all three points.
“All to script,” was how he described the goals he contributed yesterday. His coach Jerry Moe, however, would have preferred his front men to have converted more of the chances Caledonia created in the first half when Jabloteh struggled to defend against attacks along the wing, mainly through Sean Bonval.
And there was hardly anything scripted about the defensive lapses that led to the youthful Jabloteh side conceding both goals.
The game was fairly even after 25 minutes, with Caledonia perhaps having slightly greater possession when Jabloteh lost possession in the centre circle. A quick pass to Meres allowed him to advance upfield and lay the ball out wide right to Bonval. The defender continued his run uncontested and when the Jabloteh defenders failed to clear their lines as Bonval’s cross came in, Meres was on spot to squeeze the ball into the bottom right hand corner.
Caledonia were deserving of their lead and would have been disappointed with conceding an equaliser just six minutes later.
First, Caledonia goalkeeper Jaydon Taylor made a poor kick out, with the ball eventually getting to Dantaye Gilbert on the right wing. Then Taylor failed to make what looked a routine stop from a cross/shot from Gilbert. The ball spilled out of his grasp and Dwight Jordan was left with the simple task of scoring into an unprotected net.
However, any relief Jabloteh coach Marvin Gordon would have felt that his side had got back into the game disappeared just two minutes later. This time, Jabloteh custodian Dillon King failed to hold a curling free kick from Bonval from the left side near the goal-line and the single-minded Meres burst through again to boot the ball into the roof of the net.
The teams went to half-time with Caledonia 2-1 ahead, and despite Jabloteh enjoying greater possession in the second period after boosting their presence in midfield, they could not create many clear-cut chances, Lindell Sween coming closest with a curling free kick that was comfortably saved by Taylor going low to his left.
While Moe was grateful for the win that moved Caledonia up to fourth, losing coach Gordon knows his players must turn promising play into goals.
“I think the fans enjoying the football we playing but we need to get results,” Gordon said.
Results
Saturday
AC Port of Spain 4 Cunupia FC 0
Police 2 Club Sando 1
Yesterday
Central FC 1 Point Fortin Civic 0
Morvant Caledonia Utd 2 Jabloteh 1