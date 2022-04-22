Central, Clarke Rd Utd clash in Sunday League eliminator

Rajeev Ramnath

IN-FORM: Premier League U-19 batter Rajeev Ramnath in action last year.

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s Premiership Sunday League 50-overs eliminators bowl off today with six teams battling for places in three finals.

In the Premiership 1, Central Sports and First Citizens Clarke Road United will square off at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, from 10 a.m. with the winners advancing to the final to face Queen’s Park Cricket Club I — who top the group stage of the competition with a perfect record, earning direct qualification to the title match.

In the Premiership 2 North, QPCC III will take on Hafeez Karamath Limited Aranjuez Sports, at the Queen’s Park Ova, with the victors advancing to the championship game in which they will meet Merry Boys.

In the Premiership 2 South, Caldrac Club will be up against the Premier League Under-19s at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, for the right to face Bess Motors Marchin Patriots in the final.

Central Sports was second to the Parkites in the top-flight competition, losing just one game to the eventually table-toppers. Imran Khan will lead Central Sports today and he will have the experienced Rayad Emrit, Lendl Simmons and Marlon Richards to call on, as well as the MVP (most valuable player) of the recent Tobago T10 competition, Jahron Alfred.

Keagan Simmons and Ricky Jaipaul will also line up for Central Sports along with Daniel Williams, who scored a century against Clarke Road in the final match of the round-robin competition earlier this month.

Clarke Road, who lifted the limited overs trophy in 2014, also have a solid line-up that includes skipper Yannick Ottley and opening batter Nicholas Sookdeosingh as well as the experienced Sean Siloch and Tobago all-rounder Dejourn Charles. Their record this season includes four wins — most notably one against cross-town rivals PowerGen Penal Sports — against three losses.

In the Premiership 2 North, Merry Boys topped the table with a perfect record, leaving HKL Aranjuez and QPCC III to battle for the other place in the final.

Aranjuez will be led by the experienced Malcolm Ramlogan who will have the in-form left-arm orthodox spinner Tristan Singh as well and batter Leo Francis to call on. Aranjuez are also set to welcome back brothers Andy and Randy Mahase to the line-up which also includes former T&T Under-15 vice-captain Giovanni Gajadhar as well Ashmeed and Ashmeer Mohammed, the brothers of West Indies women’s spinner Anisa Mohammed.

Included in the QPCC III line-up is former Under-19 leggie Sameer Ali as well former youth players Savion Lara, Aaron Bankay and Sachin Seecharan.

The Premiership 2 South eliminator is also expected to be a keen contest. Caldrac defeated the Premier League U-19s when they met in the group stage with Quincy Babel and Nathaniel McDavid both scoring half-centuries.

Among the U-19s’ top players so far this season are Rajeev Ramnath, who has two centuries to his name, and Andrew Rambaran, who has a couple of half-centuries and has also played a key role with the ball, picking up some crucial wickets as they ended the round-robin phase with four wins from six matches.

Today’s Sunday League eliminator:

Premiership 1

Central Sports vs Clarke Road United, NCC

Premiership 2 North

HKL Aranjuez vs QPCC III, Queen’s Park Oval

Premiership 2 North

Premier League U-19s vs Caldrac Club, Inshan Ali Park

(All matches bowl off at 10 a.m.)

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SWITCHING GEARS

SWITCHING GEARS

While he has seen improvement in the Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s football team since taking over as head coach, Kenwyne Jones assessed that they will have to “step it up a couple of notches” as they head into the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship which is the final stage of qualification for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Central, Clarke Rd Utd clash in Sunday League eliminator

Central, Clarke Rd Utd clash in Sunday League eliminator

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s Premiership Sunday League 50-overs eliminators bowl off today with six teams battling for places in three finals.

In the Premiership 1, Central Sports and First Citizens Clarke Road United will square off at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, from 10 a.m. with the winners advancing to the final to face Queen’s Park Cricket Club I — who top the group stage of the competition with a perfect record, earning direct qualification to the title match.

Flamingos top Hummingbirds to reach Under-19 Cup final

The Flamingos are into the final of the Sports and Culture Fund Under-19 Cup following a close four-run victory over the Hummingbirds in their final round match at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, yesterday.

Set 192 for victory, the Hummingbirds appeared out of the game at 154 for nine. But a last-wicket partnership between Stepphan McPherson and Jacen Agard gave them hope and almost saw them home. Pacer Liam Mamchan eventually won the match for his team, getting the final wicket as the Hummingbirds were dismissed for 187 off 43 overs.

Powell cameo not enough as Hetmyer’s Royals go top

Rovman Powell’s daring cameo proved too little too late as Shimron Hetmyer’s Rajasthan Royals galloped to the top of the Indian Premier League standings with a 15-run win over Delhi Capitals, yesterday.

In a high-scoring affair at the Wankhede Stadium, Royals piled up 222 for two off their 20 overs behind Englishman Jos Butter’s astonishing 116 off 65 deliveries — his third hundred of the campaign — and then limited Capitals to 207 for eight.

Key sponsor praises TTCB’s youth development programmes

Key sponsor praises TTCB’s youth development programmes

THE current crop of young cricketers involved in Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board competitions, having been sidelined for two years by Covid-19 regulations, have been commended for their performances.

Leading the way in extending kudos to the youth players was Shamshad Ali, owner of The Price Club Supermarket, a major sponsor of the TTCB development programme. He was present last Saturday when the first North/South Classic for Under-15 cricketers was staged at the National Cricket Centre Ground in Balmain, Couva.

Man City crowned ‘small goal’ champs

Man City crowned ‘small goal’ champs

Manchester City were crowned champions of the this year’s annual Jordan Trace/Viera Road Football Extravaganza when they topped the five-team, five-a-side small goal, tournament on Easter Monday.

Contested on the playground sandwiched between the two streets at Lendore Village in Chaguanas, the champions won three of their four round-robin matches, but needed their superior goal difference to clinch the title as Belto, who also won three matches, finished the tournament level on nine points.