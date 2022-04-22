Central, Clarke Rd Utd clash in Sunday League eliminator

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s Premiership Sunday League 50-overs eliminators bowl off today with six teams battling for places in three finals.
In the Premiership 1, Central Sports and First Citizens Clarke Road United will square off at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, from 10 a.m. with the winners advancing to the final to face Queen’s Park Cricket Club I — who top the group stage of the competition with a perfect record, earning direct qualification to the title match.
In the Premiership 2 North, QPCC III will take on Hafeez Karamath Limited Aranjuez Sports, at the Queen’s Park Ova, with the victors advancing to the championship game in which they will meet Merry Boys.
In the Premiership 2 South, Caldrac Club will be up against the Premier League Under-19s at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, for the right to face Bess Motors Marchin Patriots in the final.
Central Sports was second to the Parkites in the top-flight competition, losing just one game to the eventually table-toppers. Imran Khan will lead Central Sports today and he will have the experienced Rayad Emrit, Lendl Simmons and Marlon Richards to call on, as well as the MVP (most valuable player) of the recent Tobago T10 competition, Jahron Alfred.
Keagan Simmons and Ricky Jaipaul will also line up for Central Sports along with Daniel Williams, who scored a century against Clarke Road in the final match of the round-robin competition earlier this month.
Clarke Road, who lifted the limited overs trophy in 2014, also have a solid line-up that includes skipper Yannick Ottley and opening batter Nicholas Sookdeosingh as well as the experienced Sean Siloch and Tobago all-rounder Dejourn Charles. Their record this season includes four wins — most notably one against cross-town rivals PowerGen Penal Sports — against three losses.
In the Premiership 2 North, Merry Boys topped the table with a perfect record, leaving HKL Aranjuez and QPCC III to battle for the other place in the final.
Aranjuez will be led by the experienced Malcolm Ramlogan who will have the in-form left-arm orthodox spinner Tristan Singh as well and batter Leo Francis to call on. Aranjuez are also set to welcome back brothers Andy and Randy Mahase to the line-up which also includes former T&T Under-15 vice-captain Giovanni Gajadhar as well Ashmeed and Ashmeer Mohammed, the brothers of West Indies women’s spinner Anisa Mohammed.
Included in the QPCC III line-up is former Under-19 leggie Sameer Ali as well former youth players Savion Lara, Aaron Bankay and Sachin Seecharan.
The Premiership 2 South eliminator is also expected to be a keen contest. Caldrac defeated the Premier League U-19s when they met in the group stage with Quincy Babel and Nathaniel McDavid both scoring half-centuries.
Among the U-19s’ top players so far this season are Rajeev Ramnath, who has two centuries to his name, and Andrew Rambaran, who has a couple of half-centuries and has also played a key role with the ball, picking up some crucial wickets as they ended the round-robin phase with four wins from six matches.
Today’s Sunday League eliminator:
Premiership 1
Central Sports vs Clarke Road United, NCC
Premiership 2 North
HKL Aranjuez vs QPCC III, Queen’s Park Oval
Premiership 2 North
Premier League U-19s vs Caldrac Club, Inshan Ali Park
(All matches bowl off at 10 a.m.)