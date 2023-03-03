Central Zone clinched the Scotiabank Under-15 InterZone title after defeating East by 155 runs in the tournament final held at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Wednesday.
Central posted an impressive 254 for four off their 50 overs after they won the toss and batted first.
In reply, East were dismissed for 99 off 35.5 overs
Darius Batoosingh (74) and Dimitri Ramjattan (86 not out) led the charge for Central after they had lost Saleem Khan (13) in the 11th over.
The pair put on 108 runs for the second wicket with Batoosingh hitting 74 off 116 balls before he was bowled by Zameer Ali.
Ramjattan batted through the remainder of the innings, putting on a further 76 runs for the third wicket with Christiano Ramnanan (36) that took the score past 200.
In reply, East suffered a couple of early set-backs and were reduced to 24 for five in the first ten over. They never recovered.
Summarised scores:
Central 254-4 (Dimitri Ramjattan 86 n.o.; Darius Batoosingh 74; Qadeer Juman 2/30) vs East 99 (Rashad Shah 3/9, Kyle Ramesar 2/24, Dimitri Ramjattan 2/9) —Central won by 155 runs