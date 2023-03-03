TRINIDAD and Tobago Under-16 male tennis players advanced to the final of the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup for the first time yesterday in Guatemala.

And as was the case in their previous three fixtures, Kale Dalla Costa won in both singles and doubles in the 2-1 semi-final triumph over their hosts.

With the fixture deadlocked at one, the two-time defending Junior Player of the Year and Zachery Byng won the deciding doubles match 6-4, 6-4.