Qadeem Juman

FIVE WICKETS: Qadeem Juman

Central and East have both secured their respective places in the semi-finals of the Scotiabank Under-15 NextGen tournament following emphatic victories in the second round of matches on Wednesday.

East, who are campaigning in Group A, defeated North East by 102 runs at the Knowles Street Recreation Ground in Curepe, while Central who are in Group B, whipped South by 98 runs at Agostini Settlement Recreational Ground in Chase Village.

At Knowles Street, East won the toss and made 209 in 48.5 overs thanks to a top-score of 59 for Tayler Ramroop.

North East replied with 107 in 28.4 overs with left-arm orthodox spinner Qadeer Juman grabbing five wickets for 19 runs and off-spinner Yasir Deen taking four for 22.

Although it was an easy win in the end, East were made to sweat, first with the bat and then with the ball.

East didn’t get off to a good start with the bat, losing both openers Christian Lall (five) and Ishan Roopnarine (zero) in the first two overs.

They then slipped to 80 for six at the half-way stage of their innings before Ramroop and Nathan Sagar (34) revived the team’s fortunes with a 64-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Sagar faced 56 balls and struck three fours and two sixes, while Ramroop faced 97 deliveries and struck seven fours.

Their partnership ended when Sagar was bowled by Sachin Gransam in the 40th over with the score on 144.

Gransam, who finished with two wickets for 37 runs from five overs, also accounted for Ramroop who was caught by Zakilon Beckles in the 48th over. Ethan Ramsundar was the best bowler for North East with three wickets for 24 runs from his ten overs.

Meanwhile, North East got off to a perfect start in their chase, racing to 60 without loss in the 13th over, with Israel Gonzales (21) and Ethan Ramsundar (25) leading the charge.

However, Juman and Deen brought East back into the game. Juman stuck first, trapping Ramsundar lbw in the 13th over while Deen grabbed three wickets in the next over, proving his beaver-trick in the opening game wasn’t a fluke.

Deen bowled Gonzales and Shakir Singh (zero) off consecutive balls but Ashmir Singh kept out the hat-trick ball before being bowled off the final delivery off the 14th over as North East slipped to 62 for four.

North East never recovered as the spin pair of Juman and Deen ran through the rest of the batting order to seal their team’s second win of the campaign.

At Agostini Ground, Central, put in to bat, made 210 for five off 40 overs with Dimitri Ramjattan top-scoring with 83 and Darius Batoosingh following up his century in the first game with 49.

In reply, South were dismissed for 112 off 28.2 overs with Ra’ed Ali Khan taking five for 29 and Amrit Pittiman grabbing four for 31.

In the other game Wednesday, North defeated Tobago by eight wickets at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Summarised scores:

Central 210-5, 40 overs (Dimitri Ramjattan 83 n.o., Darius Batoosingh 49)

vs South 112 (28.2 overs) (Ra’ed Ali Khan 5/29, Amrit Pittiman 4/31)

—Central won by 98 runs

East 209, 48.5 overs (Tyler Ramroop 59, Nathan Sagar 34, Yasir Deen 22, Renaldo Fournillier 22; Ethan Ramsundar 3/24, Sachin Gransam 2/37)

vs North East 107 (28.4 overs) (Ethan Ramsundar 25, Israel Gonzales 21; Qadeer Juman 5/19, Yasir Deen 4/22)

—East won by 102 runs

Tobago 64, 14.4 overs (Zion James 32; Dominic Redhead 2/10, Josiah Nicholls 3/10, Varisht Ramdeen 2/9, Nathan Sancho 2/34)

vs North 66-2 (10.2 overs)

—North won by eight wickets.

South East vs South West —Match Abandoned

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Red Force bat on

Skipper Darren Bravo turned his overnight 74 into an even 100, while Yannic Cariah, Imran Khan and Terrance Hinds all chipped in with half-centuries to lead the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to a strong position on the second day of their second round West Indies Championship against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, yesterday.

Coley encouraged for 2nd Test

Interim West Indies coach Andre Coley said the West Indies made a promising start to their two-Test series Zimbabwe that concluded in a draw Wednesday.

“It is a good, encouraging start to the series. Unfortunately we weren’t able to complete a win but it was good to be up close and personal with the players as we went through the process over the five days and watch the change in momentum from the start to the end of the game,” Coley told CWI media, “So it was a really good experience being around the dressing room and just approaching the Test match.”

Volcanoes on top, Scorpions fight back

A career-best spell from Barbadian all-rounder Justin Greaves put the Windward Islands Volcanoes in charge against the Guyana Harpy Eagles on the second day their West Indies Championship match yesterday.

The Volcanoes were 48 for two in their second innings for an overall lead of 173, after a destructive spell from Greaves sent leaders Harpy Eagles crashing to 169 all out, replying to the home team’s first innings total of 294 at the Grenada National Stadium.

Greaves, 28, gave a strong hint that he may have returned to his best bowling form after an injury prevented him from bowling signficantly in recent times when he snared a miserly five for 24 from 18 overs.

Blackman, Belfon attain Carifta A marks

AGE-GROUP standouts Nikoli Blackman and Darren Belfon both achieved A standards for the April 8-11 Carifta Swimming Championships on the opening night of the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) National Long Course (50m) Age-Group Swimming Championships (NLCAGSC) Wednesday.

Elcock bags bronze in Poland

Elcock bags bronze in Poland

Jerod Elcock bagged men’s 60 metres bronze at the Orlen Cup in Lodz, Poland, last Saturday. The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter got home in 6.63 seconds.

Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs topped the field, the Italian athlete stopping the clock at 6.57. Poland’s Dominik Kopec seized silver in 6.60.

Elcock was back on the track on Wednesday, at the Meeting Elite En Salle in Mondeville, France. He clocked 6.71 seconds to finish third in the second of three qualifying heats, and did not progress to the final.

Blake pulls out ranking tourney

NEKEISHA BLAKE has withdrawn from the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Senior Ranking Tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The six-time national champion was scheduled to begin her campaign against Kevi-Ann Quamina on Wednesday night, but did not show up at the venue and officials of her club FMT confirmed that she was forced to pull out at the last minute.

Blake has been busy with the schools tournament during the day and the Express was unable to reach her for a comment yesterday.