Central and East have both secured their respective places in the semi-finals of the Scotiabank Under-15 NextGen tournament following emphatic victories in the second round of matches on Wednesday.
East, who are campaigning in Group A, defeated North East by 102 runs at the Knowles Street Recreation Ground in Curepe, while Central who are in Group B, whipped South by 98 runs at Agostini Settlement Recreational Ground in Chase Village.
At Knowles Street, East won the toss and made 209 in 48.5 overs thanks to a top-score of 59 for Tayler Ramroop.
North East replied with 107 in 28.4 overs with left-arm orthodox spinner Qadeer Juman grabbing five wickets for 19 runs and off-spinner Yasir Deen taking four for 22.
Although it was an easy win in the end, East were made to sweat, first with the bat and then with the ball.
East didn’t get off to a good start with the bat, losing both openers Christian Lall (five) and Ishan Roopnarine (zero) in the first two overs.
They then slipped to 80 for six at the half-way stage of their innings before Ramroop and Nathan Sagar (34) revived the team’s fortunes with a 64-run stand for the seventh wicket.
Sagar faced 56 balls and struck three fours and two sixes, while Ramroop faced 97 deliveries and struck seven fours.
Their partnership ended when Sagar was bowled by Sachin Gransam in the 40th over with the score on 144.
Gransam, who finished with two wickets for 37 runs from five overs, also accounted for Ramroop who was caught by Zakilon Beckles in the 48th over. Ethan Ramsundar was the best bowler for North East with three wickets for 24 runs from his ten overs.
Meanwhile, North East got off to a perfect start in their chase, racing to 60 without loss in the 13th over, with Israel Gonzales (21) and Ethan Ramsundar (25) leading the charge.
However, Juman and Deen brought East back into the game. Juman stuck first, trapping Ramsundar lbw in the 13th over while Deen grabbed three wickets in the next over, proving his beaver-trick in the opening game wasn’t a fluke.
Deen bowled Gonzales and Shakir Singh (zero) off consecutive balls but Ashmir Singh kept out the hat-trick ball before being bowled off the final delivery off the 14th over as North East slipped to 62 for four.
North East never recovered as the spin pair of Juman and Deen ran through the rest of the batting order to seal their team’s second win of the campaign.
At Agostini Ground, Central, put in to bat, made 210 for five off 40 overs with Dimitri Ramjattan top-scoring with 83 and Darius Batoosingh following up his century in the first game with 49.
In reply, South were dismissed for 112 off 28.2 overs with Ra’ed Ali Khan taking five for 29 and Amrit Pittiman grabbing four for 31.
In the other game Wednesday, North defeated Tobago by eight wickets at the Queen’s Park Oval.
Summarised scores:
Central 210-5, 40 overs (Dimitri Ramjattan 83 n.o., Darius Batoosingh 49)
vs South 112 (28.2 overs) (Ra’ed Ali Khan 5/29, Amrit Pittiman 4/31)
—Central won by 98 runs
East 209, 48.5 overs (Tyler Ramroop 59, Nathan Sagar 34, Yasir Deen 22, Renaldo Fournillier 22; Ethan Ramsundar 3/24, Sachin Gransam 2/37)
vs North East 107 (28.4 overs) (Ethan Ramsundar 25, Israel Gonzales 21; Qadeer Juman 5/19, Yasir Deen 4/22)
—East won by 102 runs
Tobago 64, 14.4 overs (Zion James 32; Dominic Redhead 2/10, Josiah Nicholls 3/10, Varisht Ramdeen 2/9, Nathan Sancho 2/34)
vs North 66-2 (10.2 overs)
—North won by eight wickets.
South East vs South West —Match Abandoned