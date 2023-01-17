Central edge South in zonal t-tennis

CENTRAL nosed out South in the return leg of the 777 Zonal Table Tennis Series Sunday at the Preysal Government Secondary School.
After going down when they travelled to South for the opening leg in 2019, the hosts prevailed by the same score that they had lost by three years ago, 11-10.
Leading 8-6 after the seven junior and seven veterans (Over-45) matches were contested, Central won two of the three first three matches in the final category (A1) to move within one victory of completing their revenge.
Linda Partap-Boodhan was then expected to complete an 11-7 triumph, but the country’s former top-ranked female player was stunned 11-8, 11-5, 11-9 by Josiah Joseph, the country’s top Under-13 player who captured a Triple Crown in the Scotiabank Schools Tournament a few months ago.
Their top player Anson Lowkie kept South alive a little longer when he whipped Rafael Mohammed 11-6, 11-6, 10-12, 11-4 to cut the deficit to 10-9.
The visitors’ still needed the last two matches for victory, but they were only expected to win one, and Isa Mohammed expectedly beat Anthony Laquis (11-6, 11-9, 11-8) for a Central triumph.
Faiz Mohammed won the other match for South 11-6, 12-10, 4-11, 11-9 over Harnarine Moonasar
Moonasar, the Over-45 champ of last month’s Caroni Zone Tournament, triumphed for Central in his category, along with Rafael Mohammed, Satesh Jordan and Partap-Boodhan.
Ishwar Sookoonsingh, Belfon Cleophas and Terrance secured the veterans’ points for South.
With the score tied at three in the junior category, Abdur-Rahman stunned former two-time Caribbean Under-13 champ Priyanka Khellawan 11-3, 4-11, 11-9, 4-11, 11-9 in the decider to give Central a 4-3 triumph.
The other winners for the hosts were Caroni Zone singles champs Shreya Maraj (Under-13) Messiah Walcott (Under-19) and Partap-Boodhan’s daughter Rayanna Boodhan (Under-19).
However, younger sister Lyllana, the Under-15 and 21 Caroni champ, was beaten 11-34, 11-3, 11-6 by fellow national Under-13 player Ethan Ramcharan.
Vheer Samnarine, one of the country’s top juniors, also shone for South when he whipped Caroni Under-15 and 21 champ Aasif Allie 11-4, 11-4, 11-5, while Khellawan’s cousin Sachin Ramsumair earned the visitors’ other point with a 14-12, 11-13, 11-5, 11-5 triumph over Ashlea Mohammed.