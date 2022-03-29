Central FC salvage draw

Leonardo DaCosta came off the bench and scored a late equaliser to give Central FC an opening 1-1 draw as the Ascension Invitational Football tournament continued on Saturday at the St James Barracks.
Sedale Mc Lean had given AC Port of Spain a sixth minute lead which they would have hoped to hold to the end. But with just four minutes before the end of the regulation 90 minutes, Da Costa scored and celebrated the moment by displaying an under shirt bearing an image of his father, who had passed.
Meanwhile, at the Arima Velodrome, Jaikeran Moses settled the matter early as newcomers Central Sports edged Moruga FC, who are coached by Dernelle Mascall, the former T&T senior women’s midfielder. Moses carried the ball across the face of the six-yard box and stroked in a low shot for the only goal of the match. The Ascension Invitation continues with matches on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
UPCOMING ASCENSION INVITATIONAL MATCHES:
Admission: $20 General: $30 Covered stands.
(Friday)
6 p.m.: Deportivo Point Fortin v AC Port of Spain, La Horquetta Recreation ground, Phase 2
8 p.m.: Police FC vs Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, La Horquetta Recreation ground, Phase 2
(Saturday)
5 p.m.: Central FC v Cunupia FC, Arima Velodrome
7p.m: Defence Force vs Central Soccer World, Arima Velodrome
(Sunday, April 3)
5 p.m.: Real West Forte United v Moruga FC, Police Barracks, St James.
RESULTS (ROUND 1)
Central FC 1 (Leonardo DaCosta, 84’) vs AC Central Sports (Sedale McClean, 6’)
Central Sports World 1 (Jaikeran Moses, 2’) vs Moruga FC 0
Police FC 3 (Joel Lewis 32’, Andre Ettienne 48’, Tyrese Bailey 62’) vs Deportivo Point Fortin 0
Defence Force 1 (Justin Garcia 27’) vs La Horquetta Rangers 1 (Tyronne Charles 47’)
Cunupia FC 4 (Michael Lansiquot 3’, Caleb Douglas 11’, Kevon Woodley 14’, Dominic Mc Dougal 45+2’) vs Real West Forte United 1 (Josiah Joseph 56’)