CENTRAL FC were the first winners in the inaugural TT Premier Football League(TTPFL) football competition.
Experience rather than youth made the difference, as the TTPFL kicked off with a 2-0 victory for Central FC over a very youthful W Connection, while home team Point Fortin Civic scored late when held to a 1-1 draw by Club Sando during Friday night’s double-header at the refurbished Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin.
It was a pity that the hard and uneven field was nowhere as well prepared as the spanking new pavilion at Mahaica, which seated a good turnout of fans.
Using a mainly young team alongside veteran and former Guaya United striker Russell Alfred, W Connection were coached by Brian Wiliams and his assistants Eligah Joseph and Kerry Jamerson, while St Benedict’s College coach Randolph Boyce took charge of a Central team which contained the experience of Jerrel Britto, Elton John, Jeron “Ball Pest” Cummings, Ricardo John and Akeem Roach, all former national players.
Playing together for just a month, W Connection had neither the patience nor good passing that were trademarks of their previous teams but had a chance to lead when Jamali Barkley headed wide at the back post from Kareem Riley’s corner kick in the 13th minute.
Cautious early on, Central eventually took control and led in the 34th minute through Akeem Roach, who has played locally with Club Sando and Defence Force and overseas in Honduras and Malta. Still just 27, Roach showed he still had an eye for goal when leaving his marker and scoring with a low shot across goal to the far post.
Fully in control in the second half, Central FC got a second item from veteran Cummings from the penalty spot. Cummings went down under Nicholas Pope’s challenge, got up and converted the spot kick in the 50th for a 2-0 lead. Even with former T&T quarter-miler Ian Morris and the Siparia Rhythm Section rendering sweet sounds all night, Connection never found a rhythm to their play.
Winning Central FC coach Boyce felt his team grew throughout the match and that the experience factor was telling.
“I think today was a good showing, but there is evidence that we have some work to do still,” Boyce said.
“It shows that you can’t write off the experienced players,” added Boyce. “You need experienced players around the young ones. If you try to bring a full youth side into this league, it will not work in their favour.”
Later, Tiger Tanks Club Sando withstood a lot of pressure before coming away with a share of the points against the home team, Civic.
It was a night when two central defenders found the net. “Sando” took the lead against the run of play, Josiah Cooper was first to a free-kick and guided the ball into the net in the 13th minute.
Having defended stoutly, Sando finally cracked in the 78th minute when another set-play saw Central defender Roneil Paul put a low shot past goalkeeper Miles Goodman, having put a left-footer onto a redirected header from Civic midfielder Nathaniel Joseph.
“Very disappointed with the result and the way we played,” stated Civic head coach Dexter Cyrus. “I think it was a situation with a lot of missed chances (by us) and the (poor) decisions we made today. One lapse in concentration and Club Sando got one goal.”
UPCOMING TTPFL MATCHES:
Today
Morvant Caledonia AIA vs Cunupia FC, Arima Velodrome, 4p.m.
San Juan Jabloteh vs Prisons FC, Arima Velodrome, 6.30 p.m.