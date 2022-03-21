Led by a century from Darrius Battosingh, Central Zone secured their place in the Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 Development Programme final with a 64-run victory over East in their semi-final fixture at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.
Sent to bat first, Central posted a competitive 278 for five from their 50 overs with Battosingh smashing 11 fours in his 116, which came off of 111 balls.
Battosingh’s opening partner, Dimitri Ramjattan also played a part with the bat, hitting 78 off 138 balls to keep the innings together. The pair put on 193 for the first wicket before Battosingh was stumped by wicketkeeper Christian Lall off the bowling of Yasir Deen in the 35th over.
In reply, Lall, opening the batting for East, scored an even 100 but could not get his team over the line as they were dismissed for 214 in 46.5 overs.
Lall faced 117 balls and struck eight fours. He and his opening partner, Tyler Ramroop (28) put on 107 for the first wicket, but once they were separated the East innings began to crumble with the rest of the batters failing to go past 20.
The second semi takes place today at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal with North coming up against South East from 9.30am.
Summarised Scores
Central 278-5 (50 overs) (Darrius Battosingh 116, Dimitri Ramjattan 73, Christiano Ramanan 28, Aadi Ramsaran 21; Qadeer Juman 2/41, Yasir Deen 2/43) vs East 214 (46.5 overs) (Christian Lall 100, Tyler Ramroop 28; Dimitri Ramjattan 4/53)
—Central won by 64 runs