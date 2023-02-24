Central, South East to clash in U-15 final

Central Zone will face South East Zone in the final of the Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 Tournament after contrasting victories in the semi-finals, yesterday.
In a close game at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, South East edged East by 12 runs to seal their spot in the championship game while at Balmain United Ground, Central whipped North East by 199 runs in a one-sided affair.
At the NCC, South East rallied after losing an early wicket to post a competitive 173 all out after they won the toss and opted to bat.
After the run-out of Josaiah Carmally for duck, spinner Yasir Deen bowled Shiva Harripersad for 19 and trapped Zane Maraj lbw for ten to leave South East on 90 for three after 22 overs. Brendan Boodoo held the South East innings together with a vital 59 (off 65 balls) before he was caught off the bowling of Quadeer Juman with the score on 98.
South East battled for another 21 overs to get the score past 150 before Ravi Seunarine (4-20) grabbed three wickets in the 48th over to end the innings.
In reply, East were restricted to 161 for nine despite them getting off to a good start with openers Christian Lall (43) and Ishant Roopnarine (23) putting on a 66-run opening stand.
Lall was eventually sent back by Zane Maraj, who also trapped number three batter Zameer Ali for two, as East slipped to 70 for two in the 28th over.
Roopnarine faced 100 deliveries before falling to Maraj and he was quickly followed by Alejandro Kassiram who was caught and bowled by the same bowler for one, with the score on 89. Ronaldo Fournillier hit 34 off 42 balls to keep the chase alive but East still fell short.
In the other semi, Central piled up 293 all out off 49.3 overs before dismissing North East for 94.
Dimitri Ramjattan (78) and Addi Ramsaran (78) led the charge for Central after they lost their leading batter Darius Battoosingh for nought in the second over. Saleem Khan (53) also scored a half-century for Central as he put on a century stand with Ramjattan to put their team in control with the bat.
When North East batted, an opening stand of 47 between Israel Gonzales (22) and Ethan Ramsundar (14) was the highlight of the innings before Ra’ed Khan intervened to seal the win for Central. Ra’ed Khan got rid of Gonzales in the tenth over and came back later in the innings to finish with figures of seven for 22, off 8.1 overs, to seal victory for his team.
Summarised Scores:
South East 173 (48 overs) (Brendan Boodoo 59; Ravid Seunarine 4/20, Jadon Rechais 2/17, Yassir Deen 2/38) vs East 161-9 (50 overs) (Christian Lall 43, Renaldo Fournillier 34; Zane Maraj 4/20, Brendan Boodoo 2/34) —South East won by 12 runs
Central 293 (49.4 overs) (Addi Ramsaran 78, Dimitri Ramjattan 75, Saleem Khan 53; Ashmir Singh 2/19, Sachin Gransam 2.15) vs North East 94 (26.1 overs) (Israel Gonzales 22; Ra’ed Khan 7/22, Saleem Khan 2/9) —Central won by 199 runs