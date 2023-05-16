Central will face South West in the final of the Scotiabank NextGen Under-13 Cricket tournament today, at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva from 10 a.m.

Central handed East their first defeat in the competition in the semifinal match at the NCC last Friday while South West defeated North by six wickets in the other semi at the Greig Street Recreation Ground in Couva on the same day.

At NCC, Central defeated East by three wickets.

East scored 147 for seven off 40 overs with their leading batter Justin Pamphille hitting 36 off 62 balls.

Isaiah Johnson also chipped in with 34.

Reyad Jerome was the best bowler for Central, grabbing three wickets for 31 runs while Joshua Joseph took two for 17.

Central replied with 149 for seven in 28.2 overs.

In the other semi, North made a competitive 224 for seven with Jean-Paul Barrimond Jr hitting 56 not out and Abdiel Boland scoring 46.

South West replied with 227 for four off 35.5 overs with Jaden Seurattan hitting 73 and Nityum Mongru adding 41.

Summarised Scores:

EAST 147-7 (40 overs) (Justin Pamphille 36, Isaiah Johnson 34; Reyad Jerome 3/31, Joshua Joseph 2/17) vs CENTRAL 149-7 (28.2 overs) (Reyad Jerome 22, Travis Villafana 17 not out; Samir Boodoo 3/32) --Central won by 7 wickets

NORTH 224-7 (40 overs) (Jean-Paul Barrimond Jnr 56 not out, Abdiel Boland 46; Jayden Sadaphal 3/62, Arun Harry 2/24) vs SOUTH WEST 227-4 (35.5 overs) (Jaden Seurattan 73, Nityum Mongru 41) --South West won by 6 wickets

COACH PHIL

In search of a fifth Caribbean Premier League T20 title, the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have continued to shake things up, with Phil Simmons joining the franchise as their new head coach.

The addition to the TKR family was announced yesterday by the organisation, with skipper Kieron Pollard hoping the former West Indies head coach can bring some smiles and exciting results back to the Trinidad-based franchise.

Army edge Rangers 1-0

TERMINIX LA Horquetta Rangers suffered successive Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) defeats when edged 1-0 by THE Defence Force in a rescheduled match, yesterday, at the Police Academy ground.

The decisive moment came when captain and central defender Justin Garcia convert a penalty following a foul by Rangers right-back Caleb Sturge on Army midfielder Jameel Cooper.

New rankings system launched

CONCACAF launched yesterday an innovative, new ranking system for clubs and leagues in the confederation that will help determine draw seedings for its Champions League and other new tournaments.

The new rankings will be an important part of revamped club ecosystem in CONCACAF and will come into effect from the start of the new Central American and Caribbean Cup tournaments and onwards, and the expanded Champions League next year.

RADO focus on compliance, education and testing over the next six months

Compliance with the world anti-doping code will be high on the agenda of the Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organisation (RADO) with education, testing, and training a critical part of the focus.

This is one of the developments coming out of the Caribbean RADO annual general meeting staged in Port of Spain earlier this month.

‘Calypso Girls’ fine-tune ahead of CAC Games

Trinidad and Tobago’s netballers will compete at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, scheduled to take place in San Salvador, where the sport of netball will be contested for the very first time.

The team will use the CAC tournament, between June 23-July 8, as preparation for the Vitality Netball World Cup which takes place in Cape Town, South Africa, from July 28 to August 6.

McKenzie, ‘Chanders’ anchor strong start for Windies ‘A’ in 1st ‘Test’

Half-centuries from openers Kirk McKenzie and Tagenarine Chanderpaul enabled West Indies “A” to make a strong start to their “Test” series against hosts Bangladesh “A” yesterday before adverse weather halted their progress.

McKenzie led the way with 86 and Chanderpaul was not out on 70 — and the Caribbean side reached 220 for two in their first innings before rain stopped play about an hour early on the first day of the four-day, first-class match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.