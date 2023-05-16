Central will face South West in the final of the Scotiabank NextGen Under-13 Cricket tournament today, at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva from 10 a.m.
Central handed East their first defeat in the competition in the semifinal match at the NCC last Friday while South West defeated North by six wickets in the other semi at the Greig Street Recreation Ground in Couva on the same day.
At NCC, Central defeated East by three wickets.
East scored 147 for seven off 40 overs with their leading batter Justin Pamphille hitting 36 off 62 balls.
Isaiah Johnson also chipped in with 34.
Reyad Jerome was the best bowler for Central, grabbing three wickets for 31 runs while Joshua Joseph took two for 17.
Central replied with 149 for seven in 28.2 overs.
In the other semi, North made a competitive 224 for seven with Jean-Paul Barrimond Jr hitting 56 not out and Abdiel Boland scoring 46.
South West replied with 227 for four off 35.5 overs with Jaden Seurattan hitting 73 and Nityum Mongru adding 41.
Summarised Scores:
EAST 147-7 (40 overs) (Justin Pamphille 36, Isaiah Johnson 34; Reyad Jerome 3/31, Joshua Joseph 2/17) vs CENTRAL 149-7 (28.2 overs) (Reyad Jerome 22, Travis Villafana 17 not out; Samir Boodoo 3/32) --Central won by 7 wickets
NORTH 224-7 (40 overs) (Jean-Paul Barrimond Jnr 56 not out, Abdiel Boland 46; Jayden Sadaphal 3/62, Arun Harry 2/24) vs SOUTH WEST 227-4 (35.5 overs) (Jaden Seurattan 73, Nityum Mongru 41) --South West won by 6 wickets