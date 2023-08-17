Kjorn Ottley

WHAT’S UP?: National cricketer Kjorn Ottley and a young cricket camper.

YOUNG cricketers who have been identified as future stars will be enrolled in a programme of continuous training when the Chaguanas West Constituency Cricket Camp ends this weekend.

The camp, for children seven to 17 years of age, ran for seven consecutive Sundays and attracted more than 150 participants at the Invaders Recreation Ground in Felicity.

Now organiser Richard Ramkissoon, president and coach of the Central Sports Cricket Club says it’s time to elevate the programme to a higher level.

Ramkissoon says the top performers will be fast-tracked into his club, the 2023 Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s T20 Festival champions.

“The Chaguanas West Cricket Camp is going to act as a feeder for Central Sports as we have identified several youngsters we believe can become national and regional cricketers,” said Ramkissoon.

The businessman/accountant says his plan fits into the philosophy of Central Sports, whose strength in the top tier of local club cricket is based on homegrown talent.

He is confident that the youngsters with the right guidance and coaching can step into the shoes of current Central Sports stars.

“Our club boasts an impressive pedigree of talent including team captain Rayad Emrit, record-holding spinner Imran Khan who has captained Trinidad and Tobago, Kjorn Ottley, and young talent Kamil Pooran and Christopher Ramsaran among many others,” said Ramkissoon.

He said immediately after the camp closes on Sunday with a presentation of medals ceremony, work will start on the preparation of the Central Sports women’s team.

Ramkissoon said the team will feature several girls cricketers who participated in the camp, alongside their experienced counterparts who gained valuable experience playing with men in the reserve team.

“The reserve team which was the first in the Caribbean to field female players, justified our vision by winning the competition,” said Ramkissoon,

He paid tribute to Member of Parliament for Chaguanas West Dinesh Rambally for co-ordinating the camp. Central Sports stars Emrit, Khan, Ottley and Ramsaran, along with youth development coach Amin Forgenie and Anil Lackhan provided the coaching resources.

