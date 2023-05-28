Central Sports lift Prem I T20 title

Derone Davis hit 51 runs off 22 balls while Rayad Emrit grabbed four wickets for 31 runs to lead Central Sports to their second Premiership I T20 title with a 27-run win over PowerGen Penal Sports in the tournament finale on Saturday night at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.
Davis hit four sixes and three fours to lead Central to 195 for seven after they were sent in to bat first. Emrit then removed Evin Lewis, Cephas Cooper, Jason Mohammed and Nial Smith as PowerGen were dismissed for 168 in 19.2 overs.
PowerGen also lost an early wicket in the chase, Daniel Williams falling to Marlon Richards (3-26) in the first over. But Lewis (47) and Cooper (35) kept them on course with a 65-run second-wicket stand that saw them to 66 for two at the end of the PowerPlay.
Emrit was introduced in the middle overs and made an immediate impact, bowling Cooper off the last ball of the sixth before sending back Jason Mohammed for two as PowerGen reached 99 for three at the halfway stage.
Emrit continued to cause problems, trapping Evin Lewis lbw with 87 runs still needed. It was too tall an order for the Penal-based outfit.
Earlier, PowerGen started well with the ball with Ravi Rampaul striking with the first delivery of the match to bowl Kamil Pooran for a ‘duck’ while Keagan Simmons was caught by Akeil Cooper for 17 as Central limped to 20 for two after five overs and then 51 for three after eight following the dismissal of Kjorn Ottley for 12.
However, Davis and Aaron Alfred (45 off 28 balls) turned things around for Central in the middle overs.
Alfred smashed Uthman Muhammad for a six to get going before hitting a six and four off Bhagan to lead Central to 74 for three at the half-way stage.
Two more sixes for Alfred off Navin Bidaisee took them close to the triple-figure mark but it was Davis’ explosion in the 13th over that really put Central on top.
Davis struck Damion Joachim for 30 runs in that over with four of those balls disappearing over the ropes and, by the end of it, Central were well set at 126 for three.
Davis reached his half century with a four off Bhagan but the PowerGen spinner had some measure of revenge, sending back the left-hander two balls later with the score on 133 for four after 14 overs.
Alfred fell to Nial Smith in the next over but Central continued to pile up the runs with Roshon Primus smashing 22 off 11 balls and Terrance Hinds hitting 26 not out off 18 balls as they posted a winning total.
Summarised Scores:
Central Sports 195-7 (20 overs) (Derone Davis 51, Aaron Alfred 45, Terrance Hinds 26 n.o., Roshon Primus 22; Ansil Bhagan 2/24, Nial Smith 2/25, Ravi Rampaul 2/33) vs PowerGen Penal 168 (19.2 overs) (Evin Lewis 47, Cephas Cooper 35, Akeil Cooper 32; Rayad Emrit 4/31, Marlon Richards 3/26)
—Central Sports won by 27 runs