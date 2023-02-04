Central Sports piled up 305 for nine declared on the second day of their three-day Premiership 1 match against Victoria United at Invaders Ground in Felicity yesterday, setting the stage for a push for an outright win on the final day of the match today.
Led by an unbeaten 66 from former Red Force all-rounder Marlon Richards, Central Sports, who started the day on 291 for nine, surged past 300 before reducing Victoria to 60 for four at stumps after most of the day was lost due to rain.
Not too far away at Pierre Road in Charlieville, Queen’s Park Cricket Club 2 and Comets were also kept indoors for most of the day due to inclement weather.
Hosts Comets took their score to 70 for five in the six overs that were possible on the day. QPCC 2 scored 180 on the first day of the match on Friday.
No play was possible at Syne Village in Penal yesterday as the “Penal Derby” between defending champions PowerGen Penal and Clarke Road United seems headed for a draw today.
Meanwhile, at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, QPCC 1, led by 79 from Red Force player Isaiah Rajah, reached 283 in their first innings but the visitors mounted a strong reply, reaching 175 for four at stumps yesterday, with Kevlon Anderson hitting an unbeaten 65.
All matches conclude today.
TTCB National League scores:
Premiership 1
QPCC 1 283 (70.2 overs) (Jordan Warner 77, Isaiah Rajah 79, Joshua Ramdoo 46 n.o.; Vishan Jagassar 2/62, Adrian Cooper 2/42, Ramesh Brijlal 3/36, Te-Shawn Alleyne 2/68) vs Preysal Sports 175-4 (61 overs) (Kevlon Anderson 65 n.o., Antonio Gomez 43; Jon-Russ Jaggesar 2/20).
Central Sports 305-9 dec. (70.2 overs) Marlon Richards 66 n.o., Shiva Sankar 20 n.o.; Jahron Alfred 37, Kjorn Ottley 36, Kamil Pooran 32, D United Davies 32; Farrel Jugmohan 3/85, Denzil Baba 3/75, Sherwin Gang 2/45) vs Victoria Sports 60-4 (Randy Mahase 21; Alex Antoine 3/21).
QPCC 2 180 (42.1 overs) (Rikash Boodram 89, Savion Lara 29, Jason Batson 28; Shatrughan Rambaran 4/29, Sanjiv Gooljar 3/39, Ramaal Lewis 2/41) vs Comets 70-5 (22 overs) (Philton Williams 3/28, Chadeon Raymond 2/34).
PowerGen Penal Sports 227-6 (65 overs) (Ewart Nicholson 60, Cephas Cooper 59, Daniel Williams 44, Navin Bidaisee 38 n.o.; Kerwyn Sirju 2/19, Yannick Ottley 2/27, Justyn Gangoo 2/14) vs Clarke Road United Sports.