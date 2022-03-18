Central Sports tackle Preysal in Sunday League

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Sunday League 50-overs competition continues this weekend with unbeaten Central Sports and Preysal Sports set to meet at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal today, from 10 a.m.
Preysal whipped Clarke Road United by nine wickets in a low-scoring match at the same venue last Sunday while Central Sports overcame Alescon Comets by eight wickets in another low-scoring encounter at Pierre Road.
In the other two Premiership I matches today, Queen’s Park Cricket Club I, who was also victorious last week, will square off against Profilbau Victoria United at the Queen’s Park Oval, while PowerGen Penal will host Comets at Syne Village in Penal.
Sunday League fixtures
(All matches start at 10 a.m.)
Premiership I
Clarke Road United vs QPCC II, Wilson Road
QPCC I vs Profilbau Victoria United, Queen’s Park Oval
PowerGen Penal Sports vs Alescon Comets, Syne Village
Preysal Sports vs Central Sports, Inshan Ali Park
Premiership II North
Munroe Road Cricket Club vs Cane Farm Sports, Munroe Road
El Socorro Youth Movement vs Merry Boys, El Socorro
HKL Aranjuez Sports vs Defence Force, Aranjuez
QPCC III vs Prisons Sports, Arouca
Premiership II South
Sancho St Julien Sports vs Caldrac Club, Sancho Road Ground
Cosmos vs Endeavour, Kumar Recreation Ground
Marchin Patriots vs Yorkshire Sports, Marchin Ground
Under-19 vs Barrackpore, NCC