Central Sports tackle Preysal in Sunday League

STRAIGHT SHOT: Isaiah Rajah hits down the ground during the recent Dream 11 T10 Blast. The batsman slammed 104 for Queen’s Park Cricket Club I in their Sunday League 50-overs clash against QPCC II last Sunday. QPCC I will square off against Profilbau Victoria United, at the Queen’s Park Oval, in the second round of the competition today.

­—Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Sunday League 50-overs competition continues this weekend with unbeaten Central Sports and Preysal Sports set to meet at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal today, from 10 a.m.

Preysal whipped Clarke Road United by nine wickets in a low-scoring match at the same venue last Sunday while Central Sports overcame Alescon Comets by eight wickets in another low-scoring encounter at Pierre Road.

In the other two Premiership I matches today, Queen’s Park Cricket Club I, who was also victorious last week, will square off against Profilbau Victoria United at the Queen’s Park Oval, while PowerGen Penal will host Comets at Syne Village in Penal.

Sunday League fixtures

(All matches start at 10 a.m.)

Premiership I

Clarke Road United vs QPCC II, Wilson Road

QPCC I vs Profilbau Victoria United, Queen’s Park Oval

PowerGen Penal Sports vs Alescon Comets, Syne Village

Preysal Sports vs Central Sports, Inshan Ali Park

Premiership II North

Munroe Road Cricket Club vs Cane Farm Sports, Munroe Road

El Socorro Youth Movement vs Merry Boys, El Socorro

HKL Aranjuez Sports vs Defence Force, Aranjuez

QPCC III vs Prisons Sports, Arouca

Premiership II South

Sancho St Julien Sports vs Caldrac Club, Sancho Road Ground

Cosmos vs Endeavour, Kumar Recreation Ground

Marchin Patriots vs Yorkshire Sports, Marchin Ground

Under-19 vs Barrackpore, NCC

