Central Sports whip Alescon Comets

Central Sports won the “Central derby” on Saturday night, defeating cross-town rivals Alescon Comets by five wickets, in their Group B match in the Premiership 1 T20 competition, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.
Sent in, Comets, who are based at Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville, were restricted to 148 for seven off their 20 overs. Opener Shatrughan Rambaran struck 49 off 39 balls while Sanjay Jawahir chipped in with 35 off 18.
In reply, Central Sports, who campaign out of Invaders Ground in Felicity, were never in any real danger of falling short, reaching 149 for five with three overs to spare.
Keagan Simmons set the tone in the run chase for Central Sports, driving Nicholas Ali through extra-cover for four, to get off the mark. He also struck medium pacer Jean Phillippe Barrie for a boundary, through point, before flicking for a maximum over backward square leg.
Comets struck back with the wicket of Mark Deyal (6) in the fifth over and Simmons followed two overs later.
The slip threatened to turn into a full slide with Terrance Hinds (2) and Aaron Alfred (33) departing before the halfway stage as Central were reduced to 82 for four in the tenth over.
However, it was “Prime Time” after that with Roshon Primus, Jesse Bootan and Imran Khan pummelling the bowling to deliver the win in quick time.
Bootan smashed a six and two fours for 19 (12 balls) while Khan slapped three fours in his unbeaten 16 off ten balls. Primus finished on 32 not out (21 deliveries), having struck four fours.
The Premiership T20 continued yesterday with Group A action which saw defending champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 up against Preysal Sports while Clarke Road United were in action against QPCC 2.
Meanwhile, Group B action continues today as PowerGen Penal Sports tackle Alescon Comets from 3 p.m. before Profilbau Victoria United square off against Central Sports from 7.30 p.m.
PowerGen defeated Victoria in their first game on Saturday and victory today will see them secure a spot in the semi-finals. The top two teams in each group will advance to the semis.
Summarised Scores:
Alescon Comets 148-7 (20 overs) (Shatrughan Rambaran 49, Sanja Jawahir 35; Terrence Hinds 3/50, Imran Khan 2/13) vs Central Sports 149-5 (17 overs) (Keagan Simmons 39, Aaron Alfred 33, Roshon Primus 32 n.o.; Sanjiv Gooljar 2/24)
—Central Sports won by
five wickets