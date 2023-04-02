Central Sports win in run-fest

On a day when the ball dominated the bat in most cases, the Preysal and Central Sports batters slugged it out, with Central Sports coming out on top by seven wickets in the second round of the Sunday League 50-overs competition.
The ball flew everywhere on Invaders Ground yesterday in a match that produced 665 runs. It was a difficult pitch on which to set a target.
Preysal did their best, racking up 332 for nine in their allotted 50 overs batting first, with former Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 player Mbeki Joseph setting up the innings with 104 off 83 balls (nine fours, eight sixes). He put on 35 for the second wicket with Aaron Bankay and 97 for the third with Crystian Thurton (26).
Needing to score at over six runs an over to reach their target, the Central Sports batters set about their task with gusto.
Red Force opening batters Keagan Simmons and Kamil Pooran posted 128 off 112 balls to set the platform for the chase, with Simmons getting 88 off 70 balls with eight fours and three sixes. Pooran (38, 52 balls) was the first to go in the 19th over, a victim of Vishan Jagassar.
But when Simmons departed in the 22nd over with the total on 157, Kjorn Ottley and Lendl Simmons settled into take their team to the brink of victory, putting on 163 for the third wicket off 106 balls.
Lendl Simmons fell just before the end for a 49-ball, 69 (six fours, three sixes). But Ottley remained unbeaten on 110 (73 balls, seven fours, seven sixes) as Central Sports reached 333 for three, with 58 balls to spare.
Clarke Road United were also heavy scorers yesterday, making 355 for nine, as they crushed Comets Sports Club (91 all out) by 264 runs. For the winners, Nicholas Sookdeosingh struck 107 at Pierre Road.
At the Queen’s Park Oval and Syne Village, however, the runs didn’t flow at all, as QPCC 1 and PowerGen Penal Sports emerged with four and nine-wicket wins respectively.
Having made 243 in their opening round loss to Comets at Pierre Road on Saturday, the QPCC 2 players did not get any comfort at home at the Queen’s Park Oval against their club mates from QPCC 1.
QPCC 2 were bundled out for 83, with less than half of the 50 overs bowled against the combination of Jon Russ Jaggesar (three for 23, Isaiah Rajah (two for eight) and Camillo Carimbocas (two for nine). The Queen’s Park second team never recovered from losing opening batter Rickash Boodram after he and top-scorer Jason Batson (19) had put on 32 for the first wicket.
Faced with just 84 to get for victory, the assignment looked straightforward for QPCC 1, however it proved anything but, as they lost six wickets in getting to their target.
Victoria Sports also had great difficulty keeping the scorers busy in Syne Village. Batting first, they were shot out for 65 in 21.3 overs, Damion Joachim being the chief wicket-taker with three for 24, while there were two wickets apiece for Red Force pacer Uthman Muhammad, Shaaron Lewis and Ansil Bhagan. In reply, PowerGen made light work of their task, getting to 68 for one before the end of the seventh over the innings.
Summarised scores:
At Syne Village
Victoria Sports 65, 21.3 overs (Eton Bhal 20 n.o.; Damion Joachim 3/24, Uthman Mohammed 2/6, Shaaron Lewis 2/10, Ansil Bhagan 2/20) vs PowerGen Penal 68-1, 6.4 overs (Daniel Williams 43, Cephas Cooper 16 n.o., Vedesh Sookhai 8 n.o.) --PowerGen Penal won by nine wickets.
At QP Oval
QPCC 2 83, 23.3 overs (Jason Batson 19; Jon Russ Jaggesar 3/23, Isaiah Rajah 2/8, Camillo Carimbocas 2/9) vs QPCC 1 87-6, 21.5 overs (Isaiah Rajah 26; P Williams 2/13, Namir Suepaul 2/37) --QPCC 1 won by four wickets.
At Invaders Ground
Preysal Sports 332-9, 50 overs (Mbeki Joseph 104, Adrian Cooper 35, Aaron Bankay 32, Vishan Jagassar 32; Mark Deyal 3/61, Imran Khan 2/75, Derone Davis 2/46) vs Central Sports 333-3, 40.4 overs (Kjorn Ottley 110 n.o., Keagan Simmons 88, Lendl Simmons 69) --Central Sports won by seven wickets.
At Pierre Road
Clarke Rd 355-9, 50 overs (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 107, D Charles 63, Vikash Mohan 42; Sanjiv Gooljar 3/50, Nicholas Ali 2/79) vs Comets 91, 28.5 overs (Christopher Bennett 24; J Gangoo 3/1 S Roopnarine 3/21) --Comets won by 264 runs.